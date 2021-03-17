MLS Ticker: FC Cincinnati signs Acosta, Galaxy acquires Vazquez, and more

Luciano Acosta made his long-awaited to return to MLS on Wednesday, signing with FC Cincinnati after one year away from the league.

FC Cincy acquired Acosta’s MLS rights in a trade with D.C. United, in exchange for $225,000 in General Allocation Money and possible future considerations. Acosta signed a three-year deal with the Eastern Conference club and will occupy a Designated Player spot.

Acosta makes the move back to the United States after spending 2020-21 with Liga MX side Atlas. He scored two goals and added one assist for the Mexican club, but did not have the same impact during his time with D.C. United.

The 26-year-old registered 24 goals and 35 assists in 127 combined appearances for the Black and Red from 2016-19. After missing out on a reported move to Paris Saint-Germain, Acosta will try to bounce back from a lackluster season in Mexico.

His target man will be Brazilian MLS newcomer Brenner, the $13 million acquisition who joined the team in February.

Galaxy ACQUIREs former TFC star VICTOR Vásquez

New L.A. Galaxy manager Greg Vanney has brought in a familiar face to bolster his midfield for 2021.

The Western Conference club announced the signing of former Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez. Vazquez is reunited with Vanney, who he won an MLS Cup title with in 2017.

“His leadership within our group, I think is going to be really important as we establish the culture and vision. His technical ability is off the charts and he processes the game in his mind as fast as anyone I’ve ever seen,” said Vanney.

Vanney also added that he sees Vásquez playing an important role in providing service to forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández who is coming off a underwhelming first season in MLS.

Vásquez, 34, comes with an established record in the MLS and joins forces with his former Toronto FC manager from when he was named to the MLS best XI during their MLS Cup winning season in 2017.

While the terms of the deal have yet to be announced, Vásquez is joining the blue and gold via the allocation process and is signing a one-year deal with an option for a second. He will also occupy an international roster spot.

Pavon situation remains unsolved

In other Galaxy news, Vanney also discussed the situation of winger Cristian Pavon who spent the last two seasons with the Galaxy on loan from Boca Juniors.

“All options are on the table, we need to continue to move forward and keep our options open and keep looking at different possibilities. We will assess the situation and when it’s either moving on it to get it finalized or moving on, we need to be prepared to do so,” said Vanney Wednesday.

Pavon, 25, is currently recovering from offseason ankle surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery.

KIERAN gibbs slated to join inter miami in the summer

Inter Miami has continued their offseason trend of importing talent from the U.K., with former Arsenal defender verbally agreeing to join the club in the summer, according to ESPN UK.

Gibbs, 31, is expected to sign a two and a half year deal with Inter Miami after his current contract with West Bromwich Albion expires this summer.

The former Arsenal man received interest from DC United and the New York Red Bulls, but it appears that Inter Miami have won the race to sign to sign him.

Revs add Icelandic winGer Arnor Ingvi Traustason

The New England Revolution has added another piece to its already dangerous attack, signing Iceland international winger Arnor Ingvi Traustason.

Traustason joins from Swedish side Malmo where he made 20 appearances in the team’s Allsvenskan winning 2020. With Malmo and Rapid Vienna, the 27 year-old picked up plenty of European experience, making 34 Europa League appearances.

Most recently called up to Iceland in October, Traustason has earned 36 senior caps including an appearance at the 2018 World Cup. He has signed a two-year contract with the Revs with a team option for a third.

Toronto sign gm ali curtis to extension

Toronto FC has locked up its general manager.

GM Ali Curtis signed a multi-year extension with the Eastern Conference side on Tuesday. Toronto reached the 2019 MLS Cup Final and finished second in the 2020 Supporters Shield standings in its two seasons under the 42 year-old.

Curtis joined the Reds in January 2019, returning to the league after spending the 2015 and 2016 seasons as sporting director of the New York Red Bulls. During his time in Toronto, Curtis most notably helped sign 2020 MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo.

union signs freese to new deal

U.S. U-23 international Matt Freese has extended his time with the Philadelphia Union on Tuesday, signing a new two-year contract with options through 2024.

Freese has made seven starts in goal since signing as a homegrown player in December 2018. The 22 year-old was called upon once last season, keeping a clean sheet in the team’s Supporter’s Shield clinching shoutout over the New England Revolution in November.