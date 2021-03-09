Projecting the USMNT roster for the March friendlies

The U.S. Men’s National Team will convene a full-strength squad for the first time since November, and given the fact the March friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland will be Gregg Berhalter’s final chance to see his best options ahead of a busy summer and fall, the next camp will be a crucial one for players vying to secure their places in Berhalter’s plans.
There is an impressive number of Americans earning regular minutes in Europe right now, and many of those players are not only playing, but standing out on their respective teams. As a result, there is a good chance some very good national team candidates will be left off the March squad.
Could Berhalter choose to bring in some MLS-based players? Don’t bet on it. Not when the current MLS player pool hasn’t begun preseason and not when there are so many European-based options in the middle of their seasons.
The focus should be on the European-based contingent, and the March friendlies should offer a chance for some new faces to earn their first looks. Matthew Hoppe has cooled off after his torrid start to the year, but he is a good candidate for a look, while Daryl Dike’s red-hot form should earn him a call.
Will Berhalter bring in a veteran like Tim Ream despite Ream’s lack of playing time at Fulham? Given the lack of options in the 30+ age range, you could very well see Ream get one more call.
The rest of the team should be very young though, offering a good glimpse of the bright future the program is eyeing.
A big wild card in the building of the March USWNT squad is the potential impact that quarantine restrictions could have on the availability of players. With South American World Cup qualifiers recently postponed due to teams not wanting to release players due to the quarantines players could face, there could be situations where clubs choose to keep players rather than releasing them for friendlies.
If that happens, then the squad Berhalter ultimately winds up having available could look different than the ideal group he would bring in if he could have all of his best options?
For now, here is a look at the squad Berhalter could call in barring any unforeseen obstacles, injuries or club refusals of call-ups:
Goalkeepers
Zack Steffen, Ethan Horvath, Chituru Odunze
—
Steffen is a lock, but Horvath’s recent COVID-19 infection leaves his availability in doubt, and given the lack of European-based goalkeeper options, we might just see an MLS goalkeeper called upon.
Teenager Chituru Odunze should earn another call. Though he isn’t seeing first-team minutes with Leicester City, Odunze has started earning minutes with Leicester City’s Under-23 team and is a bright prospect for the future.
Missed the Cut – Josh Cohen, C.J. Dos Santos
Defenders
Sergino Dest, John Brooks, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Reggie Cannon, Mark McKenzie, Matt Miazga, DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream
—
The biggest question in this group is whether Sergino Dest plays right back or left back. Dest is clearly a natural right back, but does Berhalter prefer a Reggie Cannon-Dest fullback pairing, or will we see the Dest-Robinson combination we saw in November?
At centerback, Chris Richards has catapulted himself from prospect on the fringes of the full team to a leading candidate to start alongside John Brooks. Richards has been very impressive since joining Hoffenheim on loan, and the sooner we see a Brooks-Richards tandem the better.
Matt Miazga gets the nod ahead of the likes of Erik Palmer-Brown and Cameron Carter-Vickers, but you can make a strong case for both being in better form than the Anderlecht defender. Carter-Vickers has been playing well for Bournemouth and merits a look, while Palmer-Brown is someone who was pegged to take part in Olympic qualifying before an ill-timed injury derailed that plan.
Ream’s inclusion may anger some who don’t see the point of calling in a 33-year-old who isn’t getting minutes at Fulham, but at this point Ream would be as much assistant coach as actual starting option for Berhalter on a team made up mostly of players in their mid-20s or younger.
Missed the Cut – Erik Palmer-Brown, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Bryan Reynolds, Shaq Moore
Midfielders
Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Yunus Musah, Duane Holmes, Owen Otasowie.
—
Will Yunus Musah accept another call-up? If so, then he absolutely should be part of the group again, and the aforementioned six is as safe a bet as there is on this projected squad. Otasowie is the one on the list not playing regularly, but he’s a top prospect who showed well in the November camp.
Julian Green’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis has sidelined him, making his already slim chances of earning a March call even more remote. Luca De La Torre has settled into a starting role for Dutch side Heracles and he should be on Berhalter’s radar. Taylor Booth’s loan to Austrian side St. Polten has opened some eyes, but he’s probably still not quite ready for a look.
Missed the Cut – Julian Green, Luca De La Torre, Taylor Booth, Chris Durkin
Forwards
Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Daryl Dike, Paul Arriola, Matthew Hoppe
—
Berhalter doesn’t normally like to bring more than two strikers to camp, but it will be tough for him to limit his strikers to just two given all the candidates in the picture. Sargent is a lock, and red-hot Daryl Dike has to be called up. That leaves Matthew Hoppe as a fringe option. He has cooled off considerable since his impressive January run of goals, but he has continued to start for Schalke and Berhalter has expressed interest in taking a closer look. Could Berhalter pass on Hoppe to have another look at Nicholas Gioacchini, who impressed in November? Don’t rule it out.
And what of Jordan Siebatcheu, the American-born French striker lighting it up for Swiss side Young Boys? He has been contacted by Berhalter in the past, and given his recent exploits in Europa League, March could be a good time to have a look, though the striker pool is pretty loaded heading into the March friendlies.
In terms of wing options, Weah, Pulisic and Reyna are three obvious choices, though Reyna’s status is in doubt right now given his mysterious recent absence from action for Borussia Dortmund. Even before he was sidelined, Reyna was in the midst of a tough start to 2021, and has looked burned out at times. If Reyna isn’t available, then De La Fuente should be brought back in.
Could Tyler Boyd merit a look now that he has broken into the starting lineup for Turkish side Sivasspor?
Missed the Cut – Konrad De La Fuente, Jordan Siebatcheu, Nicholas Gioacchini, Aron Johannsson, Tyler Boyd, Emmanuel Sabbi, Andrija Novakovich,
What do you think of the squad? Who made the cut that you’re hoping to see in the March friendlies? Who missed out that you think absolutely should be called in?
Maybe not Holmes or Arriola for USNT. Booth to replace Holmes and anyone else to replace Arriola.
I can’t wait to watch both matches!! Berhalter def has options!
OMG Ives, you might as well call in Jozy Altidore!
No way in hell for Ream to be called in over, the much younger and actually in better form as in Erik Palmer-Brown and Cameron Carter-Vickers. Paul Arriola’s current form didn’t earn himself more than a few minutes at Swansea. I would argue that Arriola is NOT more deserving a spot than the red hot Jordan Siebatcheu, Green or Aron Johannsson.
The projection is who we see Berhalter calling in, not who YOU or WE think should be called in. You don’t have to think Ream “deserves” a call, the fact is he could definitely be called in.
I happen to agree that neither Arriola or Ream would be on my roster if I were picking the squad, but I absolutely can see both being called by Berhalter.
I agree that Berhaulter will likely call Ream & Arriola into camp. I also am a fan who disagrees with these selections. There are others who are currently in form and have yet to be given a look under Berhaulter. Unfortunately based on Gregg’s previous camps it appears as if he doesn’t rate them.
Sorry Ives, I forgot the title “projection” and was too disappointed to see Ream’s name while the USMNT’s #1 goal is to rebuild for the future.
I can’t belie4ve I’m the first to say this. Calling in Ream is a joke. Especially when you would be leaving off a number of better players. Siebatcheu has to be called in if he accepts the invitation. Consideration should be given to Haji Wright as a forward. Several guys listed as forwards should be considered more like mids unless you play 3 up top. Arriola has been playing very little, replace him with someone else, there are a lot of options to replace him. If Green is recovered, bring him in as a mid instead of Otosowie.
I agree, but let’s wait and see if Berhalter actually calls Ream in. I doubt he will. I would really like to see Siebatcheu and Green get a shot.
Also, SBI has 25 players picked, is that the roster limit?
There is no “limit”, but rosters generally tend to be somewhere in the 22-25 range, and given it’s a two-game window, I went with the higher end. It’s probably more likely to be 22-23, but we’ll see.
Fair on Ream but if he’s the backup LB who cares not many options with U23s going on. If he’s going to start at CB then no. As for Green for Otasowie, I think Ives thought is to have another 6 as a backup. Wright has cooled off since the winter break, but I wouldn’t have a problem with that. 3G has been including a surprise in most windows so Balogun, Kik Pierie , or Alex Mighten?
Ream would be called in to provide some experience in the locker room, on a team that would otherwise have nobody older than 27-28. Ream wouldn’t start, and probably wouldn’t play a ton, but having him in the locker room would be beneficial to a very young team. That’s why he was brought in the last time he was in. Is he a LOCK to be called? No, but all the crying about him even being mentioned is silly when it’s been made pretty clear what he would be there to provide.
Although Ream did start last time at CB. He did play at least marginally better than Miazga. If you have Brooks and Yedlin you still have two guys who have been around for 8 years. Ream is easy to bring in if another CB has a late injury or is pulled because of quarantine issues, Fulham isn’t going to balk at a last minute call up for him.
About 13 of those guys have MLS in their background right?
I count 10 with actual MLS experience, and another 4 who were in an MLS academy at some point.
Ross, Are you talking about the names just in bold print?, or the missed the cut? It’s actually easier to list players with non-MLS experience, or came from MLS developmental academy system.
Out of 42 names, SBI listed, 25 have either played a season(s) in the MLS or spent time the US academy system. That leaves 17 who didn’t. I’m not sure, where the numbers yourself (13), or J99 (14) posted, but I can break it down. (Not like SBI, needs my help, lol).
If you count Ives roster that have played in MLS or an MLS Academy I think you get the 13 number.
My bad, I missed Josh Cohen who’s a Santa Clara native. 26 MLS affiliates out of 42 players overall!
Is anyone else bummed that we’re playing Jamaica and Northern Ireland? What’s behind this? Are we trying to destroy people to build confidence, or are the Europeans just being snotty?
Most federations are into their qualifying cycle so opponents are limited. A majority of Euro squads have 3 qualifiers this window. N. Ireland isn’t great historically but are ranked above most African, Asian, or Concacaf teams. Jamaica is 3rd in Concacaf and will have some new dual nationals because the match is in Europe. They’ll likely be English Championship filled instead of the typical USL squad.
ah that makes sense. thanks.
Sargent (Hoppe)
Pulisic (De La Fuente) Reyna (Aaronson) Weah (Dike)
Adams (Musah) McKennie (Otasowie)
Dest (Robinson) Brooks (McKenzie) Richards (Miazga) Cannon (Yedlin)
Steffen (Horvath)
Green over Aaronson, assuming he’s healthy. Give the guy a look.
And Siebatcheu should be called in at striker, with Sargent and Dike. Theo has 11 goals in 28 appearances in Switzerland this year, I’d rate him ahead of Hoppe.
I’m as eager to see Green get a call as anybody, but not at the expense of Aaronson, who has been in great form for Salzburg, is coming off a Best XI season in MLS, and is 20. Leaving him off would be crazy.
Green has COVID though, so even though he’s working his way back that hurts his chances of getting back to full fitness, and if you’re Furth, and he’s just returning from Covid I’m not sure I would want him going to a national team camp right now anyway.
If Green can finish the season strong and maintain his good form, he’ll merit a look this summer.
I think Reyna should be called as one of the mids. I see our 4 mids going forward being McKennie, Musah, Aaronson, and Reyna.
I don’t count Adams in that group. Adams is our starting 6. I would like to see EPB as his backup. I think he can do the job better than Otasawie. To me, Otasawie prefers to play higher up.
The front 6 should be Pulisic with KDF as his backup, Sargent with Dike\Siebatcheu, and Weah with Gioacchini as his backup.
Seven forwards is a bit much. I suspect that in the end Ariola and Hoppe will miss out (though GB does seem to love Ariola). I think Luca De La Torre is likely to get a look.
Six is pretty standard (two strikers, four wingers). I threw in a seventh given the fact Pulisic and Reyna can both operate centrally, and since there’s no actual roster size limit.
De La Torre isn’t “likely” to get a look, but he’s on the radar.
Okay lets go🤘🏿👀