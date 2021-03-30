Reports: Alfredo Morales in “promising negotiations” for MLS move

Alfredo Morales is set to leave German club Fortuna Dusseldorf this summer at the end of his contract and reportedly could be on his way to MLS.

Dusseldorf announced Tuesday that Morales missed training ahead of a return to league play this weekend. In addition, the club stated that Morales is in “promising negotiations” for a move to North America.

German outlet Bild has mentioned NYCFC as the possible suitor for Morales’ services this summer.

The 30-year-old midfielder joined Dusseldorf in 2018 and featured in the Bundesliga prior to the club’s relegation in 2019-20. He’s made 17 combined appearances in 2020-21, with 15 of those taking place in league play.

An aggressive defensive midfielder, Morales has spent his entire professional career to date in Germany. After coming through the ranks within Hertha Berlin’s Youth Teams, Morales made the move to Ingolstadt in 2013-14.

In total, Morales has made 246 combined appearances in Germany, scoring 13 goals and registering 17 assists.

Morales has earned 16 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, last appearing in Concacaf Nations League victories over Canada and Cuba in November 2019.

Morales’ lengthy experience abroad could benefit several MLS clubs during the 2021 season. He would join fellow Americans Chris Gloster and Cameron Harper to make the move to the United States from Europe this calendar year.

Dusseldorf sits sixth in the 2. Bundesliga table, seven points back of third place Greuther Furth for the promotion playoff spot.