Report: Borussia Dortmund will not allow USMNT's Reyna to face Northern Ireland

Gio Reyna was a candidate to play for the U.S. Men’s National Team in this month’s pair of European friendlies, but will now reportedly not be allowed to take part in the final one.

Borussia Dortmund has reportedly refused Reyna to take part in the scheduled USMNT friendly with Northern Ireland in Belfast on March 28th, The Guardian reported Tuesday. The Bundesliga club has also told England midfielder Jude Bellingham that he cannot join up with the Three Lions due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, according to the report.

If Reyna was called in for the friendly in Belfast, he would then by German law, have to quarantine for 14 days once arriving back in the country. There has been no decision yet on if Reyna will be allowed to take part in the USMNT’s March 25th friendly in Austria against Concacaf rivals Jamaica.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for Gregg Berhalter’s side last Fall in a scoreless draw with Wales, before scoring in a 6-2 romp over Panama in Austria. Reyna broke into the Dortmund first team squad in January 2020 and since has remained a key piece in 2021.

Reyna has played in 33 matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and registering six assists. After a strong start to the season for the Black and Yellow, Reyna has found it tough of late to score and assist for the Bundesliga club.

Dortmund sits fifth in the league table with 42 points from 25 matches and also remains in the German Cup and UEFA Champions League competitions. Edin Terzić’s side has clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the European tournament and will find out its next opponent on Friday.

As for the USMNT, it will be its first trip back to Europe this calendar year ahead of a busy summer featuring the Concacaf Gold Cup, Nations League Final Four, and World Cup Qualifying.