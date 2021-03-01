Soto, Llanez, Cardoso headline 31-player USMNT Olympic Qualifying camp squad

Norwich City striker Sebastian Soto and Heerenveen winger Ulysses Llanez are two of a handful of foreign-based players called in to take part in the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team’s training camp ahead of Concacaf Olympic qualifying.

USMNT U-23 head coach Jason Kreis has called in a 31-player group that is taking part in camp in Mexico ahead of the Olympic qualifying tournament, and while the group is predominantly made up of MLS players, there are a handful of players from outside MLS who are in camp as Kreis prepares to select a 20-player squad for the qualifying tournament.

Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso and UNAM Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo join Soto and Llanez as the foreign-based players taking part in the camp.

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill and FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira headline the MLS contingent, a group that that will not include Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson, George Bello and Brooks Lennon, who were called in, but not released for the camp by Atlanta United.

The group features a total of 15 players who have earned at least one senior national team cap, including Andres Perea and Tanner Tessmann, who recently made their USMNT debuts.

Among the players not included in the squad are Efrain Alvarez, who was expected to be part of Mexico’s Olympic qualifying squad, and Portland Timbers striker Jeremy Ebobisse, who was left out in favor of striker options such as Soto, Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira.

The Americans kick off their Olympic qualifying campaign on March 18 against Costa Rica.

Here is the full 31-player squad for Olympic qualifying camp:

USMNT U-23 Olympic qualifying training camp Roster

GOALKEEPERS: Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), Jonathan Klinsmann (LA Galaxy; Munich, Germany), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes, Alamo, Calif.), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; Oxnard, Calif.)

DEFENDERS : Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; Lompoc, Calif.), Marco Farfan (LAFC; Gresham, Ore.), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; Las Cruces, N.M.), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution; New York, N.Y.), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire FC; Bolingbrook, Ill.), Austin Trusty (Colorado Rapids; Media, Pa.), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; Colorado Springs, Colo.)

MIDFIELDERS : Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati; Santa Ana, Calif.), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; Littleton, Colo.), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; Denville, N.J.), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC; Federal Way, Wash.), Andrés Perea (Orlando City SC; Medellin, Colombia), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas; Hoover, Ala.), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; Alexandria, Va.), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; Bloomington, Minn.)

FORWARDS : Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; Plantation, Fla.), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen/NED; Lynwood, Calif.), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal/CAN; Jacksonville, Fla.), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Sebastian Saucedo (UNAM Pumas/MEX; Park City, Utah), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City/ENG; San Diego, Calif.)