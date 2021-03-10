The SBI Show: Episode 304 (with special guest Chituru Odunze)

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s tradition of standout goalkeepers is a long and storied one, and one of the top young prospects in that goalkeeper pipeline joins The SBI Show to tell his story.

Episode 304 of The SBI Show includes an interview with U.S. Men’s National Team and Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze. The 18-year-old was a part of the USMNT’s November squad, and joins the show to discuss his first national team experience, his professional aspirations, and what it’s like being a 6-foot-7 goalkeeper.

Host Ives Galarcep also breaks down the latest on the Americans Abroad front, including Weston McKennie’s Champions League elimination, Gio Reyna’s disappearance, and the current hot streaks being enjoyed by Daryl Dike and Josh Sargent.

Ives also dives into the Christian Pulisic dilemma at Chelsea, and why it isn’t time to write off Pulisic’s chances of regaining a major role at Stamford Bridge.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 304 here: