USMNT shows promise in 3-4-3 formation in win against Northern Ireland

Friendly matches are often used for experimentation, usually of players but also sometimes of ideas, tactics, and formations.
File the U.S. Men’s National Team’s latest game under the latter.
The USMNT wrapped up its March training camp on Sunday with a 2-1 road win vs. Northern Ireland, and the victory came with the Americans playing in a new formation. Head coach Gregg Berhalter opted to go with a 3-4-3 setup rather than the usual 4-3-3 he has trotted out, and his players grew into the system as the game at Windsor Park in Belfast wore on.
Not only did the USMNT boss possession for large spells in the formation, but the team began to look more dangerous and create more opportunities the more the game progressed. This despite having very limited time to prepare for playing in that shape — just two days — prior to the exhibition.
“There were good parts but we still have a lot of work to go in the spacing to really hurt the opponent,” said Berhalter. “We got into some really good positions but we were not able to hurt the opponent enough. Overall, I am proud of the guys the way they took in that information and I am also happy the way they executed on it.”
While Berhalter’s side did not overly threaten in the final third until a slew of second half substitutions were made by both teams, the Americans still looked fairly comfortable in the 3-4-3 for much of the match.
The centerback trio of Aaron Long, Matt Miazga, and Tim Ream were only really troubled when poor turnovers by the midfield led to quick counterattacks. Wingbacks Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson got forward well to both help circulate the ball and whip in crosses. Young attackers Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna were involved playing more centrally and underneath lone striker Jordan Siebatcheu.
Of course, the USMNT did not score until the 30th minute when Reyna took a shot from distance that took a wicked deflection. Still, there were promising signs on the whole as far as Berhalter and his players were concerned.
“I think it gives the team a lot of stability in the back,” said USMNT captain Pulisic, who scored the winner on a penalty kick in the second half. “It allows you to swing the ball around just having that extra man in the back and having that five. It just allows me to come inside a bit more and for me to find that space in the pocket, but I think we did a good job today.
“We could have done a bit better I thought in the first half of really just staying a bit calmer on the ball and playing a bit more simple, but I think in the end it looked good.”
What exactly led Berhalter to experimenting with the formation and moving away from his tried and trusted 4-3-3 were a few things. First, he said he wanted “some protection for second balls” given that Northern Ireland started the friendly with two tall strikers that were hard to win first balls off of.
Secondly, the USMNT coach believed having a midfield line of four could “exploit some spaces” vs. the European nation’s shape. Thirdly, he wanted to continue to “challenge” his group with the new tactical wrinkle.
“What I liked though is that the guys still tried,” said Berhalter. “You see in the second half there was a period where we really came up and took possession of the ball and moved it around nicely. Overall pleased with the effort to execute the game plan.”
How often the Americans turn to this new 3-4-3 look is unknown, especially with more meaningful matches coming up for much of the rest of the year. That said, the USMNT now has another weapon in its arsenal.
Sunday’s win stood as the introduction.
“I was happy with my performances and the team’s,” said Pulisic. “It is really, really good and helps our confidence going out and getting two good results. … I am definitely proud of the guys.”
he’s inadvertently wandering into a lot of my arguments for having more mids on the field, period. more defenders, more people to pass to, formational mismatching.
personally i thought NI got too many chances plus the goal and that it didn’t work that well on defense with 3 back. it wasn’t a nightmare like jamaica or venezuela — guess people are forgetting that — but we shipped a soft goal and looked fairly nervous in the back. a 3 back formation is usually what a team with good marking backs does. we need more backs to cover the weakness really. that formation starts to make even Long look awkward.
personally i think 433 is hyperaggressive as it is and would have plan A be 451 or 442 and then 433 as the aggressive plan B. 451 and 442 get you bulk mids to pass to — people keep complaining about stringing passes — and set you up for numbers in defense. i think the defense needs all the help it can get. if you want to play risky 3 back formations find 3 mobile backs who are ready for senior ball and can mark on an island.
Maybe saw that Mexico found the weaknesses (albeit for the U23 team) in the 433 that Coach likes to play. Might as well get started finding a new formation since play vs Mexico is how the USMNT are measured.
has everyone forgotten we beat mexico with a 451 in 2018? they bogged down in the last two lines, beat their head against a wall for the first half, we owned the second half. i think 4 mids in a 343 would somewhat constrict Mexico at the first line but then they would love going after 3 backs.
as i said on the U23 article, i think we miss that 433 when used by elite teams is an aggressive power move. we are not a checkbook team that can just overwhelm an opponent or take risk free pressing chances. i get the arrogance of let’s go toe to toe with the best, but i think our best chance against mexico and such is sitting back in numbers and playing for counter goals. i think we’re so arrogant about 2026 we think we can just show up and win.
NI was an unusual opponent in that they play kind of numbers back and disciplined like we used to. Mexico is not going to sit back on a 343 and wait for mistakes. they would hound 3 backs to death. i don’t think we’re considering how a formation like this would get exploited in Concacaf on the road. and i think 433 is aggro enough at home.
Wouldn’t we be wasting some guys if we played counter attack ball? Dest? Pulisic? Reyna? All not counter attack type players. They have more quality (comfortable possessing)and would be defensive liabilities if we sat back and defended. Back then we didn’t have quality like that up top or in the midfield.