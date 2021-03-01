USMNT to face Jamaica on March 25 in Austria

The U.S. Men’s National Team has finalized its second March friendly opponent, and the Americans have lined up a familiar foe.

The USMNT will take on Jamaica on March 25 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, U.S. Soccer announced on Monday.

The friendly against Jamaica will take place three days before the Americans take on Northern Ireland in Belfast.

The clash of Concacaf rivals will mark their first meeting since the USMNT defeated Jamaica, 3-1, in the 2019 Gold Cup. The match will the first between the teams in a neutral venue.

The Americans are expected to bring in a full-strength squad for its two March friendlies, including its European-based stars, such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.