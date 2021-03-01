USMNT to face Jamaica on March 25 in Austria

The U.S. Men’s National Team has finalized its second March friendly opponent, and the Americans have lined up a familiar foe.
The USMNT will take on Jamaica on March 25 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, U.S. Soccer announced on Monday.
The friendly against Jamaica will take place three days before the Americans take on Northern Ireland in Belfast.
The clash of Concacaf rivals will mark their first meeting since the USMNT defeated Jamaica, 3-1, in the 2019 Gold Cup. The match will the first between the teams in a neutral venue.
The Americans are expected to bring in a full-strength squad for its two March friendlies, including its European-based stars, such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.
At this point we just need to play games considering we missed almost more than a year of playing together bc of Covid-19, opponents be damned!
Well, it’s better than no game at all. Still, I had hoped that we could do better than these 2 teams. Is this really the best we could have gotten? I don’t know what the schedule is like for other European teams or what went on behind the scenes, but I would have hoped that we could have at least gotten a decent second tier European team like Poland for one of the games.
Most European teams have WCQ in that same window, so no, we couldn’t really get any better teams than the ones we got!
Pulisic, Reyna, McKennie, Adams, Sargent, Dest, Aaronson, Brooks, Robinson, Miazga, Dike, Musah, Weah, Arriola, Steffan and Horvath should all be available for these games. I suspect no MLS players will be called in due to COVID restrictions and the start of MLS preseason camps.