USMNT to face Switzerland in May friendly ahead of CNL Final Four

The U.S. Men’s National Team added another friendly match in an already busy 2021 year, which serve as a tune-up ahead of the rescheduled Concacaf Nations League Final Four.

Gregg Berhalter’s side will travel to St. Gallen this May for a friendly against No. 16th ranked Switzerland on the 30th, U.S. Soccer announced Friday. It will be the third friendly match in Europe for the Americans this Spring after March friendlies against Jamaica (in Austria) and Northern Ireland.

“One of our priorities is to challenge ourselves against top level competition, so we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to play a quality European opponent,” Berhalter said. “Both teams will be gearing up for big tournaments, so it will be great preparation for our group as we head into the summer.”

The USMNT will take on a current Top 20 opponent for the sixth time since Berhalter took over in December 2018. It will be the ninth all-time meeting between the Americans and Swiss, and the first since a 1-1 draw in 2015 which saw Brek Shea score.

Switzerland will use the friendly as preparation for the rescheduled European Championship Tournament. Led by Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri, the Swiss will take part in the EURO’s after being paired with four-time World Cup champion Italy, Turkey and Wales in Group A.

The USMNT’s busy schedule also features the CNL Final Four in June, the Concacaf Gold Cup in July, and World Cup Qualifying slated to start in September.