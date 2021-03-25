USMNT vs. Jamaica: Your Running Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team brings its stars together for the first time in 2021, and welcomes back Christian Pulisic for the first time in 16 months as the Americans face Jamaica in a friendly in Austria (1pm, ESPN2).
Gregg Berhalter will deploy a lineup featuring several veterans, but also some of the exciting young faces fans are eager to watch play together, with Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna featuring and Josh Sargent starting up top:
In case you missed any of SBI’s extensive pre-game coverage, be sure to check out the SBI Pre-Game Tailgate, which runs down all our coverage.
Please feel free to make this your place to share your thoughts and opinions on today’s action. The SBI Editorial Staff will be checking in to offer updates and insight as well.
Enjoy the action.
I’m not sure if we learned umch new from this game, other than Lledget can score goals. In the first half, Jamaica played with so many players inside 20 yards that any dribble attempted by Pulisic, Reyna or Musah inevitably ended in 3 players surrounding them. In the second half, Jamaica came out a bit more and that allowed the US to have more success with dribbles and in the last 15 minutes things opened up at both ends of the field. Defensively, the US looked pretty solid; Long did well, probably better than Richards and even helped bail Brooks out. I was not overly impressed with eithr Richards or Cannon. Aaronson showed why he is doing well for Salzburg and despite not scoring, Sargent looked very good.
Nice score line but team this young team looks tissue soft. Mid-level European teams are going to have their way with us.
That is a consequence of a team that has a lot of players under 23 and not yet physically matured. As this group grows in physical strength, that sort of criticism will fade. But despite that, this team held up well against a much more physical Jamaica squad.
Lletget!!!!
Is there a reason for the half-time substitution of Pulisic and Long?
Strategy?
Getting more guys on the field?
Promises to Chelsea?
Getting more guys on the field, looks like. Seems reasonable to me, even though Richards didn’t have his best day, and Reyna ditto despite being kept on longer. But we saw why it was good to give Aaronson a chance. I had never even seen him before.
.
Did anyone get a glimpse of a person on the sideline in a US shirt with a name on the back like PESOK? Was I just imagining that?
.
I have never understood ESPN’s commentator choices. You get one guy who sounds like an Oxford literature professor but still refuses to say “Pulisic” correctly, and then he has to work with Taylor Twellman who asks such cultured questions as “where’s your depth at”. It’s a comical pairing and they do it all the time.
I might just have been about to fuss at Dest a little for not closing down faster and preventing that cross from coming in, when he ran back down the other way and scored all by himself. Not sure that was in the game plan, but it was very pretty.
Nice one from Dest. Pulisic is trying to force things. Brooks is getting abused. A lot of stepping on toes because guys haven’t had much time together. I expect more goals for us.
Dest! Man on fire!
Euro guys Brooks & Steffen having early mistakes. Lletget made a run but didn’t get the ball.
Long saves Brooks, again.
Ah yes, rational complaints. We start 2 teenagers, a 20 year old, 21 year old, and two 22 year olds and complain the squad is too old.
I see GB is once again pushing his MLS fav Lleget. Maybe the other 8 field players (not Acosta) can succeed if the freeze him out? Lleget and Acosta do not belong on this team
Can’t wait to see the rusty pre-season form of Lletget, Acosta, and Long in a low-stakes, friendly match against a below-average opponent, and then have to listen to Berhalter say things like “the young guys need more time and experience” before they start for the national team. What an absolute joke. Long hasn’t been himself in two seasons after his move abroad didn’t happen, while Acosta has been so poor that even him seeing the field and not playing disastrous soccer has sparked a “comeback” narrative for him. Lletget is a statistically average starter for an underachieving squad. All three haven’t played a competitive match in months, but sure let’s trot them out on national TV and show the world how much progress is being made Stateside and listen to various reasons why the starting CB for Hoffenheim and fledgling midfielder for Salzburg aren’t quite ready yet. Utter nonsense.
Bah humbug! Get off my lawn! I know better than the coach! Mutter mutter mutter
You were saying what about Lletget? Reply posted after he scored 2 in the second half.
Did you perhaps forget how long Lletget was out that time with a serious injury? And then when he came back, it was to a relatively weak Galaxy team, no? (Except for the expensive Zlatan.) He evidently does better with more help and more confidence around him, like most people. All the better, too, if the opponents underestimate him and leave him less well marked. 2 goals, not too shabby.
.
I agree that the center of gravity has mostly shifted away from MLS, and that that’s largely a good thing. But any of these guys, whether they end up on the A team or not, may be needed on some occasion in the future, like the Gold Cup. All of them just need more time and practice playing together. I was pleased to see both MLS players and European-based players at least get a chance to try to connect, however briefly, and seem to mostly enjoy it, despite the occasional crossed wire. Surely the last thing we need is more ill-tempered carping that falsely pits groups against each other. They need to be a team, and they’re working on it.
.
And cue the fun to read, angry comments….Grabbing my popcorn
One minute in and the US MNT hasn’t scored. We should be dominating these CONCACAF teams.