USMNT vs. Jamaica: Your Running Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team brings its stars together for the first time in 2021, and welcomes back Christian Pulisic for the first time in 16 months as the Americans face Jamaica in a friendly in Austria (1pm, ESPN2).

Gregg Berhalter will deploy a lineup featuring several veterans, but also some of the exciting young faces fans are eager to watch play together, with Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna featuring and Josh Sargent starting up top:

In case you missed any of SBI’s extensive pre-game coverage, be sure to check out the SBI Pre-Game Tailgate, which runs down all our coverage.

Please feel free to make this your place to share your thoughts and opinions on today’s action. The SBI Editorial Staff will be checking in to offer updates and insight as well.

Enjoy the action.