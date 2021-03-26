World Cup Qualifiers headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Cristiano Ronaldo will most likely see himself knock off a major accomplishment in his next few games for Portugal.

Heading into the weekend, he sits second in the men’s all-time international goal scoring ranks and trails former Iranian striker Ali Daei’s 109 by only seven.

The honor is just a matter of time for Ronaldo, but knowing the chaos he’s capable of creating, the job could be done in three, or perhaps, fewer games. He’ll lead the Portuguese to battle against a motivated Serbia side on Saturday to headline this weekend’s viewing options as European World Cup Qualifiers take center stage.

Elsewhere, Netherlands manager Frank de Boer, who is no stranger to the hot seat, finds himself in a high-stakes situation once again after Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to Turkey.

With the recent series of brief stays in various positions across the globe in mind, he could be looking at the end of his managerial career if he fails to make a good showing with the Dutch, who missed the 2018 World Cup, and that fact will certainly play a part in some imminent impatience from the brass. His men face a passable test against Latvia on Saturday, and there is a real possibility for some drama.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Top 5 matches to watch

Serbia vs Portugal – Probably the best pound-for-pound offering of the weekend, both won their Group A openers, and the winner will be sitting in a great position to take some pressure off in the remaining group play action. Netherlands vs Latvia – Frank de Boer resides on the cusp of danger in terms of his job safety. Another loss for the Dutch just might see him fired. Wales vs Mexico – Looking away for the WCQs, El Tri tests itself against a top-notch opponent in their first match since November. Kazakhstan vs France – A disappointing 1-1 draw with Ukraine on Thursday might spell a little drama with the defending World Cup Champions. It’s early, but it’s interesting and will become more interesting if France doesn’t deliver a hearty victory. Northern Ireland vs USA – Not a WCQ, but an appetizing matchup for USMNT fans. The senior team looked good in Thursday’s 4-1 romp over Jamaica. But the Reggae Boyz were an incomplete squad, and their goal was earned, which tarnished the victory a bit. Northern Ireland should be bringing its best as the Americans go for a fifth win in a row.

Of course, an honorable mention to Sunday’s CONCACAF Olympic qualifying semifinals, showcasing the U-23’s as Honduras and USA do battle, as well as Canada-Mexico.

Friday

Australian A-League

4:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers

2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Western United

EFL League One

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Oxford United vs Lincoln City

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Congo vs Senegal

12 p.m. –fuboTV – Niger vs Côte d’Ivoire

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Mauritania vs Morocco

Liga de Expansión MX

9:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Celaya vs Alebrijes de Oaxaca

11:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Pumas Tabasco vs Venados

NCAA Men’s Soccer

2 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Fairfield vs Saint Peter’s

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Evansville vs Drake

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Missouri State vs Loyola Chicago

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Syracuse vs NC State

NCAA Women’s Soccer

3 p.m. –ESPN+– The Citadel vs Chattanooga

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Eastern Illinois vs Austin Peay

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Wofford vs East Tennessee State

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Southeast Missouri State vs Eastern Kentucky

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Mercer vs Samford

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Furman vs Western Carolina

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Ut Martin vs Tennessee Tech

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Murray State vs Siu Edwardsville

Saturday

World Cup Qualifying

10 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV , TUDN USA- Russia vs Slovenia

10 a.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Montenegro vs Gibraltar

1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Norway vs Turkey

1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Croatia vs Cyprus

1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Belarus vs Estonia

1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Netherlands vs Latvia

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Slovakia vs Malta

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Serbia vs Portugal

3:45 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV – Czech Republic vs Belgium

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Ireland Republic vs Luxembourg

4:30 p.m. -Paramount+- St. Kitts and Nevis vs Nicaragua

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Anguilla vs Dominican Republic

6 p.m. -Peacock, Paramount+- British Virgin Islands vs Guatemala

10 p.m. -Paramount+- Aruba vs Suriname

Friendly

1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Qatar vs Azerbaijan

1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Costa Rica

4 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Wales vs Mexico

Australian A-League

4:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory

6:20 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets

2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur

Australian W-League

2 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

EFL League One

11 a.m. –ESPN+– Peterborough United vs Accrington Stanley

EFL League Two

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Forest Green Rovers vs Bolton Wanderers

D1 Féminine

1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Montpellier vs PSG

UEFA Euro U-21

1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3, TUDN USA- Hungary U21 vs Romania U21

1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Slovenia U21 vs Czech Republic U21

4 p.m. –fuboTV , ESPN3- Spain U21 vs Italy U21

4 p.m. –fuboTV , ESPN3- Germany U21 vs Netherlands U21

Club Friendly

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – América vs Guadalajara

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Benin vs Nigeria

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Tapatío vs Dorados

10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Cancún vs Tepatitlán

12:05 a.m. -TUDN.com- Correcaminos UAT vs Tampico Madero

Liga MX Femenil

10:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- América vs Guadalajara

Scottish Championship

3:20 p.m. –ESPN+– Dundee vs Dunfermline Athletic

NCAA Men’s Soccer

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Lehigh vs Loyola

1 p.m. –ESPN+– American vs Bucknell

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Davidson vs George Mason

1 p.m. -ESPN App- Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Army vs Colgate

2 p.m. -fuboTV- Michigan vs Indiana

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Old Dominion vs Marshall

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Vmi vs Furman

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Rhode Island vs Fordham

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Bucknell vs Navy

4 p.m. -fuboTV, BTN, Foxsports.com- Northwestern vs Maryland

4 p.m. –ESPN+– St. Bonaventure vs Duquesne

5 p.m. –ESPN+– UMass vs Saint Joseph’s

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Belmont vs UNC Greensboro

5 p.m. –ESPN+– High Point vs USC Upstate

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Lafayette vs Boston University

7 p.m. –ESPN+– UCF vs South Florida

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Louisville vs Wake Forest

7 p.m. -ESPN App- North Carolina vs Notre Dame

8 p.m. –ESPN+– SMUvs Tulsa

NCAA Women’s Soccer

11 a.m. –ESPN+– Cincinnati vs East Carolina

12 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Manhattan vs Fairfield

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Duquesne vs Dayton

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisiana vs Baylor

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Bucknell vs American

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Unc Asheville vs USC Upstate

2 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- Appalachian State vs South Carolina

3 p.m. –fuboTV,ESPN App- Auburn vs Alabama

3 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- Georgia Southern vs Ole Miss

4 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Canisius vs Siena

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Columbus State vs South Alabama

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Navy vs Loyola

6:30 p.m. –fuboTV , ESPN App- North Carolina vs Tennessee

7 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- Memphis vs Vanderbilt

Sunday

World Cup Qualifying

10 a.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3, TUDN USA- Kazakhstan vs France

1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Georgia vs Spain

1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Albania vs England

1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Armenia vs Iceland

1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Denmark vs Moldova

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Kosovo vs Sweden

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Bulgaria vs Italy

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Poland vs Andorra

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Israel vs Scotland

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Romania vs Germany

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Ukraine vs Finland

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– San Marino vs Hungary

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Austria vs Faroe Islands

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Switzerland vs Lithuania

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein

5 p.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Dominica vs Panama

5 p.m. -Peacock, Paramount+- Cayman Islands vs Canada

6 p.m. -Peacock, Paramount+- Puerto Rico vs Trinidad and Tobago

7 p.m. -Peacock, Paramount+- Montserrat vs El Salvador

Friendly

11 a.m. -ESPN3- Greece vs Honduras

1:05 p.m. -FOX, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Northern Ireland vs USA

Australian A-League

4:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Sydney FC

Australian W-League

4:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets

FA Women’s Super League

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa

10 a.m. -The FA Player- Manchester City vs Reading

10 a.m. -The FA Player- Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

10 a.m. -The FA Player- Birmingham City vs Bristol City

10 a.m. -The FA Player- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

10 a.m. -The FA Player- Manchester United vs West Ham United

UEFA Euro U-21

10 a.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Iceland U21 vs Denmark U21

1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Croatia U21 vs Switzerland U21

4 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Russia U21 vs France U21

4 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Portugal U21 vs England U21

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sudan vs South Africa

Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Hondouras vs USA

9 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Canada vs Mexico

Liga de Expansión MX

3 p.m. -TUDN.com- Atlante vs Atlético Morelia

10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Mineros de Zacatecas vs Leones Negros UdeG

12:05 a.m. -TUDN.com- Cimarrones de Sonora vs Tlaxcala

LigaPro

12 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica II vs Cova Piedade

NCAA Men’s Soccer

11 a.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Siu Edwardsville vs Akron

1 p.m. -ESPN App- Duke vs Virginia

1 p.m. -ESPN3- Marist vs Fairfield

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Rider vs Manhattan

2 p.m. -ESPN App- Gardner-webb vs Unc-asheville

3 p.m. -ESPN App- Longwood vs Winthrop College

4 p.m. -ESPN3- Monmouth vs Siena

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Presbyterian vs Radford

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Elon vs Campbell

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs Dayton

NCAA Women’s Soccer

11 a.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs St. Bonaventure

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Smu vs Ucf

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Liberty vs Bellarmine

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Southern Illinois vs Loyola-chicago

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Wisconsin vs Rutgers

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Iona vs Marist

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Temple vs Tulsa

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Fordham vs La Salle

1 p.m. –ESPN+– High Point vs Radford

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Unc Greensboro vs Vmi

1 p.m. –ESPN+ Lipscomb vs Kennesaw State

1 p.m. –ESPN+– New Hampshire vs Binghamton

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Furman vs East Tennessee State

2 p.m. -ESPN App- Elon vs Wake Forest

2 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Evansville vs Drake

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford vs Vermont

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Winthrop vs Longwood

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Mercer vs Chattanooga

2 p.m. –ESPN+– The Citadel vs Samford

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Southern vs Presbyterian

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Michigan vs Indiana

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond vs George Washington

5 p.m. –fuboTV – Michigan State vs Illinois

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Wofford vs Western Carolina