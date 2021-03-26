World Cup Qualifiers headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Cristiano Ronaldo will most likely see himself knock off a major accomplishment in his next few games for Portugal.
Heading into the weekend, he sits second in the men’s all-time international goal scoring ranks and trails former Iranian striker Ali Daei’s 109 by only seven.
The honor is just a matter of time for Ronaldo, but knowing the chaos he’s capable of creating, the job could be done in three, or perhaps, fewer games. He’ll lead the Portuguese to battle against a motivated Serbia side on Saturday to headline this weekend’s viewing options as European World Cup Qualifiers take center stage.
Elsewhere, Netherlands manager Frank de Boer, who is no stranger to the hot seat, finds himself in a high-stakes situation once again after Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to Turkey.
With the recent series of brief stays in various positions across the globe in mind, he could be looking at the end of his managerial career if he fails to make a good showing with the Dutch, who missed the 2018 World Cup, and that fact will certainly play a part in some imminent impatience from the brass. His men face a passable test against Latvia on Saturday, and there is a real possibility for some drama.
If you haven't yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
Top 5 matches to watch
- Serbia vs Portugal – Probably the best pound-for-pound offering of the weekend, both won their Group A openers, and the winner will be sitting in a great position to take some pressure off in the remaining group play action.
- Netherlands vs Latvia – Frank de Boer resides on the cusp of danger in terms of his job safety. Another loss for the Dutch just might see him fired.
- Wales vs Mexico – Looking away for the WCQs, El Tri tests itself against a top-notch opponent in their first match since November.
- Kazakhstan vs France – A disappointing 1-1 draw with Ukraine on Thursday might spell a little drama with the defending World Cup Champions. It’s early, but it’s interesting and will become more interesting if France doesn’t deliver a hearty victory.
- Northern Ireland vs USA – Not a WCQ, but an appetizing matchup for USMNT fans. The senior team looked good in Thursday’s 4-1 romp over Jamaica. But the Reggae Boyz were an incomplete squad, and their goal was earned, which tarnished the victory a bit. Northern Ireland should be bringing its best as the Americans go for a fifth win in a row.
Of course, an honorable mention to Sunday’s CONCACAF Olympic qualifying semifinals, showcasing the U-23’s as Honduras and USA do battle, as well as Canada-Mexico.
Friday
Australian A-League
4:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers
2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Western United
EFL League One
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Oxford United vs Lincoln City
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Congo vs Senegal
12 p.m. –fuboTV – Niger vs Côte d’Ivoire
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Mauritania vs Morocco
Liga de Expansión MX
9:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Celaya vs Alebrijes de Oaxaca
11:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Pumas Tabasco vs Venados
NCAA Men’s Soccer
2 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Fairfield vs Saint Peter’s
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Evansville vs Drake
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Missouri State vs Loyola Chicago
7 p.m. -ESPN App- Syracuse vs NC State
NCAA Women’s Soccer
3 p.m. –ESPN+– The Citadel vs Chattanooga
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Eastern Illinois vs Austin Peay
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Wofford vs East Tennessee State
4 p.m. –ESPN+– Southeast Missouri State vs Eastern Kentucky
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Mercer vs Samford
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Furman vs Western Carolina
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Ut Martin vs Tennessee Tech
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Murray State vs Siu Edwardsville
Saturday
World Cup Qualifying
10 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV , TUDN USA- Russia vs Slovenia
10 a.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Montenegro vs Gibraltar
1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Norway vs Turkey
1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Croatia vs Cyprus
1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Belarus vs Estonia
1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Netherlands vs Latvia
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Slovakia vs Malta
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Serbia vs Portugal
3:45 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV – Czech Republic vs Belgium
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Ireland Republic vs Luxembourg
4:30 p.m. -Paramount+- St. Kitts and Nevis vs Nicaragua
6 p.m. -Paramount+- Anguilla vs Dominican Republic
6 p.m. -Peacock, Paramount+- British Virgin Islands vs Guatemala
10 p.m. -Paramount+- Aruba vs Suriname
Friendly
1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Qatar vs Azerbaijan
1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Costa Rica
4 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Wales vs Mexico
Australian A-League
4:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory
6:20 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets
2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur
Australian W-League
2 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets
EFL League One
11 a.m. –ESPN+– Peterborough United vs Accrington Stanley
EFL League Two
8 a.m. –ESPN+– Forest Green Rovers vs Bolton Wanderers
D1 Féminine
1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Montpellier vs PSG
UEFA Euro U-21
1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3, TUDN USA- Hungary U21 vs Romania U21
1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Slovenia U21 vs Czech Republic U21
4 p.m. –fuboTV , ESPN3- Spain U21 vs Italy U21
4 p.m. –fuboTV , ESPN3- Germany U21 vs Netherlands U21
Club Friendly
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – América vs Guadalajara
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Benin vs Nigeria
Liga de Expansión MX
6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Tapatío vs Dorados
10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Cancún vs Tepatitlán
12:05 a.m. -TUDN.com- Correcaminos UAT vs Tampico Madero
Liga MX Femenil
10:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- América vs Guadalajara
Scottish Championship
3:20 p.m. –ESPN+– Dundee vs Dunfermline Athletic
NCAA Men’s Soccer
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Lehigh vs Loyola
1 p.m. –ESPN+– American vs Bucknell
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Davidson vs George Mason
1 p.m. -ESPN App- Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Army vs Colgate
2 p.m. -fuboTV- Michigan vs Indiana
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Old Dominion vs Marshall
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Vmi vs Furman
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Rhode Island vs Fordham
4 p.m. –ESPN+– Bucknell vs Navy
4 p.m. -fuboTV, BTN, Foxsports.com- Northwestern vs Maryland
4 p.m. –ESPN+– St. Bonaventure vs Duquesne
5 p.m. –ESPN+– UMass vs Saint Joseph’s
5 p.m. –ESPN+– Belmont vs UNC Greensboro
5 p.m. –ESPN+– High Point vs USC Upstate
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Lafayette vs Boston University
7 p.m. –ESPN+– UCF vs South Florida
7 p.m. -ESPN App- Louisville vs Wake Forest
7 p.m. -ESPN App- North Carolina vs Notre Dame
8 p.m. –ESPN+– SMUvs Tulsa
NCAA Women’s Soccer
11 a.m. –ESPN+– Cincinnati vs East Carolina
12 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Manhattan vs Fairfield
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Duquesne vs Dayton
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisiana vs Baylor
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Bucknell vs American
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Unc Asheville vs USC Upstate
2 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- Appalachian State vs South Carolina
3 p.m. –fuboTV,ESPN App- Auburn vs Alabama
3 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- Georgia Southern vs Ole Miss
4 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Canisius vs Siena
4 p.m. –ESPN+– Columbus State vs South Alabama
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Navy vs Loyola
6:30 p.m. –fuboTV , ESPN App- North Carolina vs Tennessee
7 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- Memphis vs Vanderbilt
Sunday
World Cup Qualifying
10 a.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3, TUDN USA- Kazakhstan vs France
1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Georgia vs Spain
1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Albania vs England
1 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Armenia vs Iceland
1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Denmark vs Moldova
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Kosovo vs Sweden
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Bulgaria vs Italy
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Poland vs Andorra
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Israel vs Scotland
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Romania vs Germany
3:45 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Ukraine vs Finland
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– San Marino vs Hungary
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Austria vs Faroe Islands
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Switzerland vs Lithuania
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein
5 p.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Dominica vs Panama
5 p.m. -Peacock, Paramount+- Cayman Islands vs Canada
6 p.m. -Peacock, Paramount+- Puerto Rico vs Trinidad and Tobago
7 p.m. -Peacock, Paramount+- Montserrat vs El Salvador
Friendly
11 a.m. -ESPN3- Greece vs Honduras
1:05 p.m. -FOX, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Northern Ireland vs USA
Australian A-League
4:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Sydney FC
Australian W-League
4:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets
FA Women’s Super League
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa
10 a.m. -The FA Player- Manchester City vs Reading
10 a.m. -The FA Player- Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
10 a.m. -The FA Player- Birmingham City vs Bristol City
10 a.m. -The FA Player- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton
10 a.m. -The FA Player- Manchester United vs West Ham United
UEFA Euro U-21
10 a.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Iceland U21 vs Denmark U21
1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Croatia U21 vs Switzerland U21
4 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Russia U21 vs France U21
4 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Portugal U21 vs England U21
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sudan vs South Africa
Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
6 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Hondouras vs USA
9 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Canada vs Mexico
Liga de Expansión MX
3 p.m. -TUDN.com- Atlante vs Atlético Morelia
10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Mineros de Zacatecas vs Leones Negros UdeG
12:05 a.m. -TUDN.com- Cimarrones de Sonora vs Tlaxcala
LigaPro
12 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica II vs Cova Piedade
NCAA Men’s Soccer
11 a.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Siu Edwardsville vs Akron
1 p.m. -ESPN App- Duke vs Virginia
1 p.m. -ESPN3- Marist vs Fairfield
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Rider vs Manhattan
2 p.m. -ESPN App- Gardner-webb vs Unc-asheville
3 p.m. -ESPN App- Longwood vs Winthrop College
4 p.m. -ESPN3- Monmouth vs Siena
4 p.m. –ESPN+– Presbyterian vs Radford
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Elon vs Campbell
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs Dayton
NCAA Women’s Soccer
11 a.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs St. Bonaventure
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Smu vs Ucf
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Liberty vs Bellarmine
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Southern Illinois vs Loyola-chicago
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Wisconsin vs Rutgers
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Iona vs Marist
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Temple vs Tulsa
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Fordham vs La Salle
1 p.m. –ESPN+– High Point vs Radford
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Unc Greensboro vs Vmi
1 p.m. –ESPN+ Lipscomb vs Kennesaw State
1 p.m. –ESPN+– New Hampshire vs Binghamton
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Furman vs East Tennessee State
2 p.m. -ESPN App- Elon vs Wake Forest
2 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Evansville vs Drake
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford vs Vermont
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Winthrop vs Longwood
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Mercer vs Chattanooga
2 p.m. –ESPN+– The Citadel vs Samford
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Southern vs Presbyterian
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Michigan vs Indiana
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond vs George Washington
5 p.m. –fuboTV – Michigan State vs Illinois
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Wofford vs Western Carolina
