Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Dest, Pulisic, and more

Barcelona can take another major step towards lifting this season’s La Liga title this week and Sergino Dest will hope to play a starting role at the Camp Nou on Thursday.

Dest and Barcelona welcomes Granada to town in league play, knowing a victory would see them jump into first place for the time being. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender played the opening 45 minutes for Ronald Koeman’s side in a 2-1 league victory over Villarreal on Sunday, but was substituted off at halftime. Barcelona has won six of its last seven matches in all competitions and Dest has continued to rack up minutes during that span.

Granada sits in eighth place, eight points back of the final European qualification spot and will look to pull the shock in an empty Camp Nou.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic face a trip to Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League semifinal action while Zack Steffen will likely spectate as Manchester City faces Paris Saint-Germain. Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United takes on Brentford in the EFL Championship. Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg takes on Wolfsberger for the second time in four days while Julian Green and Greuther Furth hosts Sandhausen.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Uefa europa league

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal face Villarreal on Thursday.

championship

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Brentford on Tuesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Blackpool on Tuesday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Carlisle United on Tuesday.

National League

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Torquay United on Tuesday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Granada on Thursday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Sandhausen on Wednesday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Wolfsberger on Wednesday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling on Tuesday.

Brandon Servania, Taylor Booth and SKN St. Poelten face Ried on Tuesday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Jagiellonia Bialystok on Wednesday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Yeni Malatyaspor on Thursday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Ankaragucu on Wednesday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT (Injury) for Galatasaray.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Enosis Paralimni on Wednesday.

South America

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Deportivo Tachira on Tuesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Pachuca on Thursday.