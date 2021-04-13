Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic, Carter-Vickers, and more

Christian Pulisic is coming off his best performance of the season for Chelsea and will now look to help the Blues advance in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea hosts FC Porto at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, holding a 2-0 lead from last week’s first leg in Portugal. Pulisic helped close out the victory but since has scored a brace in a 4-1 London Derby triumph over Crystal Palace this past weekend. The U.S. Men’s National Team star is looking to find form at the important time of the season for Chelsea, with the Blues still alive for European and domestic glory. Pulisic could get the start for Thomas Tuchel’s side after his stellar performance at Selhurst Park, but has also shown lively moments off the bench of late.

A victory on Tuesday would set Chelsea up nicely ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup semifinal date with Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth look to stay in the promotion playoff hunt in England while Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United have two matches over a two-day span. Bryan Reynolds will hope to play a part in AS Roma’s Europa League tie with Ajax on Tuesday. Haji Wright and Sonderjyske hosts Midtjylland at home in the second leg of their Danish Cup semifinal.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face FC Porto on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Ajax on Thursday.

England

championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR on Tuesday.

*Matt Olosunde and Rotherham also faces Coventry City on Thursday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

National League

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Weymouth on Tuesday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Holstein Kiel on Wednesday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II face Wuppertal on Wednesday.

Poland

FA Cup Semifinals

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Cracovia on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Midtjylland on Thursday.