Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Boyd, McKennie, and more

Tyler Boyd continued his strong loan spell at Turkish side Sivasspor on Wednesday, scoring his second brace over the past three weeks.

Boyd scored twice as Sivasspor knocked off Antalyaspor 4-2 in league play on Wednesday, with the U.S. Men’s National Team winger moving to five goals scored this season. It was a fast start for Boyd who broke the deadlock in the opening minute for Sivasspor on the road, setting the tone for a busy afternoon.

After the hosts drew level in the 27th minute, Boyd was at it again, scoring his second goal of the first half to make it 2-1 Sivasspor. The club would add a pair of second-half goals to extend its unbeaten league run to 10 matches. Boyd completed the match with an 88% passing completion rate as well as one dribble and two aerial battles completed.

Up next for Boyd and Sivasspor is a home date with Konyaspor on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie came off the bench and helped Juventus defeat Napoli in Serie A play while Christian Pulisic and Chelsea edged FC Porto in Champions League quarterfinal action. Zack Steffen was a spectator as Manchester City took a 2-1 aggregate lead over Borussia Dortmund in UCL action as well. Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town suffered a humiliating 7-0 league loss to Norwich City while Chris Durkin and Joe Efford went head-to-head in Belgium,

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-0 first leg win over FC Porto on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 2-1 first leg win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Bryan Reynolds did not dress in AS Roma’s 2-1 first leg win over Ajax on Thursday.

England

championship

Duane Holmes started and played 54 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 7-0 loss to Norwich City on Tuesday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Juventus 2-1 win over Napoli on Wednesday.

Germany

dfb pokal

Josh Sargent started and played 73 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 win over Jahn Regensburg on Wednesday.

2. Bundesliga

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Hannover’s 2-1 loss to Wurzburger Kickers on Thursday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Mix Diskerud started and played 63 minutes in Denizlispor’s 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa on Thursday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Haji Wright came off the the bench and played 27 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 1-0 first leg loss to Midtjylland on Thursday.

Switzerland

Cup

Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Young Boys 4-1 loss to St. Gallen on Thursday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin came off the bench and played 53 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 4-2 win over Waasland-Beveren on Tuesday.

Joe Efford came off the bench and played 23 minutes for Waasland-Beveren.

Argentina

Cup

Joel Sonora dressed but did not play in Talleres 1-1 draw with Velez Sarsfield on Wednesday.