Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Richards, Carter-Vickers, and more

Chris Richards is coming into his own at Hoffenheim this season and the Bayern Munich loanee impressed in an impressive Bundesliga victory midweek.

Richards played 90 minutes as Sebastian Hoeness’ side defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 at home. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender completed 87% of his passes (67/77) while also making three clearances and one dribble. While Hoffenheim looks to be too far out of qualifying for Europe, Richards is steadily grabbing consistent minutes at the club and possibly could earn himself a permanent move there this summer.

For now Richards remains a Bayern player, but in 13 league outings for Hoffenheim, the 21-year-old looks full of confidence and excitement with the loan so far.

Elsewhere, Cameron Carter-Vickers helped Bournemouth earn a seventh-straight league win in the EFL Championship while Timmy Chandler made his first Bundesliga start of the season. Christian Pulisic went the distance for Chelsea, but the Blues couldn’t pick up three points against Brighton & Hove Albion. Daryl Dike continued his strong loan spell at Barnsley with his ninth goal of the season, Gio Reyna impressed in a league win for Borussia Dortmund, and Brenden Aaronson scored for Red Bull Salzburg.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

WSL

Abby Dahlkemper started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.

Sam Mewis started and played 75 minutes for Man City.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench and played 26 minutes for Man City.

championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 4-1 win over Millwall on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes started and played 77 minutes for Huddersfield Town.

Daryl Dike came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 45 minutes in Barnsley’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

Matt Olosunde came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play in QPR’s 1-0 win over Swansea City on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress for QPR.

League One

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Hull City on Tuesday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Cheltenham Town’s 1-0 win over Stevenage on Tuesday.

National League

Giles Phillips did not dress in Aldershot Town’s 1-1 draw with King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 3-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 loss to Mainz on Wednesday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 88 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 win over Augsburg on Tuesday.

Gio Reyna started and played 76 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams started and played 61 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 loss to Cologne on Tuesday.

Matthew Hoppe dressed but did not play in Schalke’s 1-0 loss to Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Braunschweig on Tuesday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 22 minutes for Greuther Furth.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Hannover’s 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel on Wednesday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher’s 1-1 draw with SC Verl on Tuesday.

Justin Che started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 1-1 draw with FSV Zwickau on Tuesday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started and played 74 minutes in Juventus 3-1 win over Parma on Wednesday.

Bryan Reynolds dressed but did not play in AS Roma’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta on Thursday.

Spain

La Liga

Yunus Musah started and played 52 minutes in Valencia’s 3-1 loss to Osasuna on Wednesday.

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play in Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Getafe on Thursday.

La Liga 2

Shaq Moore came off the bench and played seven minutes in Tenerife’s 0-0 draw with CD Mirandes on Wednesday.

France

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini did not dress in Caen’s 1-1 draw with Dunkerque on Tuesday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Reggie Cannon came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Boavista’s 2-1 loss to Braga on Wednesday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Andrew Wooten started and played 88 minutes in Admira Moedling’s 1-0 win over Rheindorf Altach on Tuesday.

Brenden Aaronson came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 45 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-2 loss to WSG Swarovski Tirol on Wednesday.

Taylor Booth came off the bench and played 34 minutes in SKN St. Poelten’s 0-0 draw with Hartberg on Tuesday.

Brandon Servania did not dress for St. Poelten.

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress in Austria Vienna’s 2-2 draw with Ried on Tuesday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Rakow’s 2-0 win over Warta Poznan on Tuesday.

Aron Johannsson dressed but did not play in Lech Poznan’s 3-0 win over Lechia Gdansk on Tuesday.

Kenny Saief did not dress for Lechia Gdansk.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 3-0 loss to Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Dillon Powers did not dress for Dundee United.

Denmark

superliagen

Haji Wright started and played 89 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 1-0 win over Lyngby on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench and played 73 minutes in Odense’s 3-2 loss to Aalborg on Wednesday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Mix Diskerud started and played 88 minutes in Denizlispor’s 1-1 draw with Ankaragucu on Wednesday.

Tyler Boyd is ineligible to face Besiktas due to loan rules.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT (Injury) for Galatasaray.

Switzerland

Super League

Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Young Boys 2-1 win over FC Zurich on Thursday.

Hungary

NB I

Henry Wingo dressed but did not play in Ferencvaros 3-0 win over Ujpest on Tuesday.

South America

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso did not dress in Internacional’s 2-0 loss to Always Ready on Tuesday.

Copa Sudamericana

Joel Sonora came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Talleres de Cordoba’s 2-1 loss to Emelec on Thursday.

Alan Sonora did not dress in Independiente’s 3-1 win over Guabira on Wednesday.