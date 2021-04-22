Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Brooks faces Reyna, Steffen in League Cup Final, and more

The Bundesliga top four race continues to heat up with only a handful of matches left to play and a pair of U.S. Men’s National Team will square off this weekend with hopes of boosting their clubs chances of making it.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg return home on Saturday to face off with Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund. Wolfsburg is coming off an important 3-1 road victory against Stuttgart on Wednesday, one that saw Brooks log another 90 minute shift for Oliver Glasner’s side. Brooks has continued to be one of the top centerbacks in the Bundesliga this season, but should expect a tough challenge against Dortmund.

The Black and Yellow sits four points back of fourth place Eintracht Frankfurt after a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin. Reyna played 76 minutes from the start for the hosts, delivering a strong showing, despite not getting on the scoresheet. The 18-year-old has continued to earn minutes at a rapid rate in Dortmund and will look to get the better of his international teammate this weekend.

Elsewhere, Zack Steffen and Manchester City will look to capture its first trophy of the season as the Citizens face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup Final. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea remain in league action this weekend against West Ham United while Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig hosts Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart.

Tim Weah and Lille face a tough top-four clash with Lyon on Sunday. Sergino Dest and Barcelona’s quest for the La Liga crown continues with a clash against Villarreal. Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg try to bounce back in Bundesliga play against Wolfsberger.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face West Ham United on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Burnley on Sunday.

league cup final

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Tottenham on Sunday.

Championship

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Brentford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Norwich City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

league one

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Colchester on Saturday.

wsl

Christen Press and Manchester United face Tottenham on Saturday.

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City are off this weekend.

champions league

Alana Cook and Paris Saint-Germain face Barcelona on Sunday.

division 1

Catarina Macario and Lyon face Guingamp on Saturday.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face Wolves on Monday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Leeds United on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Freiburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke’s scheduled match with Hertha Berlin was postponed on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face St. Pauli on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Sandhausen on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Justin Che and Bayern Munich II face Saarbrucken on Monday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II are off until May 8th.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Villarreal on Sunday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Alaves on Saturday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Castellon on Sunday.

La Liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona B face Alcoyano on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Fiorentina on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Cagliari on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pisa on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Lyon on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Sochaux on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Maritimo on Sunday.

Belgium

cup final

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Standard Liege on Sunday.

first division a

Pro League is off until April 30th.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face FC Emmen on Sunday.

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face NEC Nijmegen on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling on Saturday.

Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten face Ried on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT (Injured) for Galatasaray.

Swedish

Romain Gall and Orebro face Kalmar on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Malmo on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Lyngby on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Vejle on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis and Hobro face Hvidovre on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face PAS Giannina on Saturday.

Scotland

scottish cup

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Aberdeen on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Sion on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Slask Wroclaw on Friday.

Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face TS Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala on Friday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Legia Warsawa on Sunday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Fehervar on Sunday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Karmiotissa Pano Polemidion on Saturday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora and Talleres face Atletico Tucuman on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Union on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Puebla on Friday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Club Tijuana on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Cruz Azul on Saturday.