Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Dest, Pulisic, and more

Barcelona’s recent resurgence in La Liga could see them finish this weekend in the top spot, but the Catalan club will likely need to defeat their biggest rivals to do so.

Sergino Dest will take part in his first El Clasico this weekend as Barcelona hosts Real Madrid on Saturday. Dest missed Barcelona’s 2-0 league loss to Los Blancos in March, but is back and playing full of confidence for Ronald Koeman’s club. The 20-year-old Dest has appeared in 23 league matches this season, scoring two goals, registering one assist, and playing stellar defense of late.

Dest will aim to slow down the in-form Vinicius Junior, who is coming off a brace midweek in Champions League play vs. Liverpool. Should Barcelona win this weekend over Real Madrid and league leaders Atletico Madrid drop points at Real Betis, they will jump to first place with eight matches to play.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea return to league play in a London Derby against Crystal Palace while Tyler Adams and Josh Sargent square off in Bundesliga play. Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund will meet Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Saturday. Tim Weah and Lille kick off the Ligue 1 schedule this weekend at Metz, looking to stay in first place. Reggie Cannon and Boavista face off with Rio Ave in Portugal while Matt Miazga and Anderlecht hosts Club Brugge.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Owen Otasowie and Wolves on Friday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Leeds United on Saturday.

Championship

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Coventry City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

league one

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Leyton Orient on Saturday.

WSL

Christen Press and Manchester United are off this weekend.

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City are off this weekend.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon are off this weekend.

Alana Cook and Paris Saint-Germain are off this weekend.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Derby County on Monday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Aston Villa on Friday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s face Tottenham on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face Burnley on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Augsburg on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.

2. Bundesliga

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face FC Heidenheim on Sunday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth’s scheduled match was postponed.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Uerdingen on Friday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Real Madrid on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Sporting Gijon on Friday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Genoa on Saturday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Bologna on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cittadella on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Metz on Friday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Grenbole on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Rio Ave on Saturday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden on Sunday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Kortrijk on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face Willem II on Saturday.

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face FC Groningen on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Top OSS on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Rapid Vienna on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Hartberg on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Ried on Saturday.

Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten face Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Fatih Karagumruk on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Konyaspor on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Alanyaspor on Monday.

Swedish

Romain Gall and Orebro face Goteborg on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Kalmar on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Vejle on Friday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Horsens on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Holding on Friday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face NFC Volos on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face St. Gallen on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Legia Warsawa on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Slask Wroclaw on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Wisla Krakow on Friday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Puskas FC Academy on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Ermis Aradippou on Monday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora and Talleres face Defensa y Justicia on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Racing Club on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face FC Juarez on Friday.