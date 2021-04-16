Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Dest, Pulisic, and more

Barcelona saw its UEFA Champions League hopes dashed, and the race for the La Liga title is a crowded one, so Saturday’s Copa Del Rey final could mark Sergino Dest’s best chance to win some silverware.

Ronald Koeman’s side faces off with Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey Final this weekend, looking to avenge a Spanish Super Cup defeat at the hands of Bilbao back in January. Sergino Dest has continued to deliver strong performances for the Catalan club and will aim to help Barcelona pick up its first of two possible trophies this campaign.

Dest played 45 minutes in a 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao back on January 17th, which saw an extra-time winner from Inaki Williams prove to be the deciding goal. A 2-1 El Clasico loss to Real Madrid last weekend snapped a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions for Barcelona, but a victory on Saturday could give the club the spark it needs to capture the La Liga crown later this spring.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face off with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium with a place in the FA Cup Final at stake. John Brooks and Wolfsburg look to boost their top four hopes with a shocking result against Bayern Munich while Gio Reyna and Josh Sargent will go head-to-head also in league play. Matt Miazga and Anderlecht’s hopes of clinching a top four spot in the Belgian Pro League comes down to this weekend’s clash with Sint-Truiden. Weston McKennie and Juventus takes on Atalanta in Serie A play while Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg hosts LASK.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Arsenal on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Sheffield United on Saturday.

FA CUP

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Zack Steffen and Manchester City on Saturday.

Championship

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Coventry City on Sunday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Norwich City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Birmingham City on Sunday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

league one

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Blackpool on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Crawley Town on Friday.

fa cup

Christen Press and Manchester United face Burnley on Sunday.

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

champions league

Catarina Macario and Lyon face Alana Cook and Paris Saint-Germain face

PL 2

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Middlesbrough on Friday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s face Southampton on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face Sunderland on Friday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s are off this weekend.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Chris Richards and Hoffenheim on Friday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Freiburg on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart face Union Berlin on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Darmstadt on Friday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Bochum on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II face RW Ahlen on Saturday.

Spain

copa del rey final

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

La Liga

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Real Betis on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Cartagena on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Atalanta on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Torino on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pordenone on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Montpellier on Friday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Troyes on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Pacos De Ferreira on Friday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face OH Leuven on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles are off this weekend.

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen are off this weekend.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen are off this weekend.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face LASK on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Hartberg on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Genclerbirligi on Friday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Erzurum BB on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT (Injured) for Galatasaray.

Swedish

Romain Gall and Orebro face Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Haji Wright and Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis and Hobro face Framed Amager on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Apollon Smirnis on Saturday.

Scotland

scottish cup

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Forfar Athletic on Friday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lugano on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Ben Lederman and Rakow on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Piast Gliwice on Saturday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Kisvarda on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Ethnikos Achnas on Monday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora and Talleres face Union on Friday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Defensa y Justicia on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Tigres on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Queretaro on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Pubela on Saturday.