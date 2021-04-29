Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: USMNT trio feature in DFB Pokal, Dest faces Musah in La Liga, and more

The DFB Pokal semifinals kick off this weekend with a trio of U.S. Men’s National Team players all vying for a place in the final.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face off with Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Friday in the first of two semifinals matchups this weekend. Sargent and Bremen will look to snap a four-match losing streak in league play, while Sargent attempts to end his own rut of seven matches without a goal.

Adams has been a consistent performer for Julian Nagelsmann’s side this season, making 27 league appearances and playing in a number of different roles for the club.

Gio Reyna will be hoping to join either Sargent or Adams in the DFB Pokal final by helping Borussia Dortmund knock off 2.Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel in the other semifinal, set for Saturday. Dortmund has hit a run of good form just in time to climb back into the race for the Bundesliga’s top four, and that run has coincided with Reyna finding his own excellent run of form.

In England, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face off with Fulham in a London Derby while Sergino Dest and Barcelona take a trip to Yunus Musah and Valencia. Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg look to bounce back from a midweek draw in Bundesliga play. Tim Weah hopes to be back available for Lille against Nice in Ligue 1 while Ben Lederman and Rakow look to bring home the Polish Cup. Matt Miazga and Anderlecht kick off Belgium Playoff action.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Championship

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Preston North End on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Stoke City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Coventry City on Saturday.

Alex Mighten and Nottingham Forest face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

league one

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Newport County on Saturday.

wsl

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Birmingham City on Sunday.

Christen Press and Manchester United face Bristol City on Saturday.

Women’s champions league

Alana Cook and Paris Saint-Germain face Barcelona on Sunday. Teams tied 1-1 on aggregate.

division 1

Catarina Macario and Lyon face Le Havre on Friday.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face West Ham United on Saturday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s face Liverpool on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s are off this weekend.

Germany

dfb pokal

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Friday.

2. Bundesliga

The 2. Bundesliga is off this weekend.

3. Liga

The 3. Liga is off this weekend.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II are off until May 8th.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Yunus Musah and Valencia on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Girona on Saturday.

La Liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona B face Ibiza on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Udinese on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Sampdoria on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pisa on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Nice on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Auxerre on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Santa Clara on Saturday.

Belgium

first division playoffs

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Royal Antwerp on Friday.

relegation playoffs

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face RFC Seraing on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face PSV on Sunday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Almere City on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Gaziantep on Monday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Rizespor on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT (Injured) for Galatasaray.

Swedish

Romain Gall and Orebro face Norrkoping on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Varbergs Bols on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Haji Wright and Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis and Hobro face Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Atromitos on Saturday.

Scotland

scottish cup

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Ross County on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Servette on Sunday.

Poland

polish cup final

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Arka Gdynia on Sunday.

ekstraklasa

Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Stal Mielec on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Wisla Plock on Friday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Mezokovesd on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

The First Division is off this weekend.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora and Talleres face Huracan on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Atletico Tucuman on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Club America on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Atlas on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Pachuca on Thursday.