Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Musah, Adams, and more

Yunus Musah has found playing time hard to come by at La Liga side Valencia, but the American playmaker got his chance on Sunday and may have boosted his stock for the rest of the season.

Musah came off the bench and played 81 minutes in a 2-2 draw with Real Betis on Sunday, due to an injury to Thierry Correia. The U.S. Men’s National Team player showed promising moments for the club, delivering one shot on goal while also completing four of his five dribble attempts.

Despite Valencia not picking up a victory on the road, the visitors did fight back twice to earn a point for the second-consecutive match. With seven matches left to play this season, and the club eight points from the relegation zone, Musah could see ample playing time in hopes to end the campaign strong.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest became the first USMNT player to win the Spanish Copa Del Rey competition as Barcelona thumped Athletic Bilbao. Tyler Adams and Chris Richards square off in a scoreless Bundesliga draw while Gio Reyna scored his first goal for Borussia Dortmund in 2021. Christian Pulisic helped Chelsea return to the FA Cup Final after eliminating Zack Steffen and Manchester City. Both Weston McKennie and Bryan Reynolds started in Sunday’s Serie A action, but suffered defeats with their clubs.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolves 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

FA CUP

Zack Steffen started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 20 minutes for Chelsea.

Championship

Daryl Dike started and played 90 minutes in Barnsley’s 2-0 loss to Coventry City on Sunday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 3-1 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 84 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play in QPR’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde dressed but did not play in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Birmingham City on Sunday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress for QPR.

league one

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played one minute in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Blackpool on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played nine minutes in Cheltenham Town’s 1-0 loss to Crawley Town on Friday.

fa cup

Abby Dahlkemper started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 8-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Christen Press came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Manchester United’s 6-0 win over Burnley on Sunday.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 29 minutes for Man City.

Sam Mewis came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 29 minutes for Man City.

champions league

Catarina Macario started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Lyon’s 2-1 second leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. PSG advanced on away goals.

Alana Cook started and played 90 minutes for Paris Saint-Germain.

PL 2

Marlon Fossey did not dress in Fulham U-23’s 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Friday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s face Southampton on Monday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Norwich City U-23’s 3-2 loss to Sunderland on Friday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s are off this weekend.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-1 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 0-0 draw with Hoffenheim on Friday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes for Hoffenheim.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 31 minutes for Werder Bremen.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played four minutes in Schalke’s 4-0 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart lost 2-1 to Union Berlin on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 82 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-2 draw with Darmstadt on Friday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Greuther Furth.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Hannover’s 4-3 loss to Bochum on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 2-0 loss to Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach II’s 1-0 win over RW Ahlen on Saturday.

Spain

copa del rey final

Sergino Dest started and played 74 minutes in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

La Liga

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played 81 minutes in Valencia’s 2-2 draw with Real Betis on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 0-0 draw with Cartagena on Sunday.

La liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 3-2 win over Villarreal B on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started and played 77 minutes in Juventus 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds started and played 75 minutes in AS Roma’s 3-1 loss to Torino on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-0 loss to Pordenone on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah started and played 68 minutes in Lille’s 1-1 draw with Montpellier on Friday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Caen’s 1-0 loss to Troyes on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 1-0 win over Pacos De Ferreira on Friday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over Sint-Truiden on Sunday.

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes for Sint-Truiden.

Joe Efford came off the bench and played seven minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 2-1 win over OH Leuven on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 4-2 win over Royal Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie did not dress in Genk’s 3-2 loss to Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles are off this weekend.

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen are off this weekend.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen are off this weekend.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez started and played 78 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 3-0 loss to FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes in Admira Moedling’s 1-0 loss to Hartberg on Saturday.

Brandon Servania started and played 82 minutes in SKN St. Poelten’s 2-1 loss to Austria Vienna on Saturday.

Brenden Aaronson started and played 74 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-0 win over LASK on Sunday.

Taylor Booth started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 72 minutes for SKN St. Poelten.

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress for Austria Vienna.

Turkey

Super Lig

Mix Diskerud started and played 70 minutes in Denizlispor’s 3-2 loss to Erzurum BB on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd did not dress in Sivasspor’s 3-2 win over Genclerbirligi on Friday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT (Injured) for Galatasaray.

Swedish

Nebiyou Perry started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 56 minutes in Ostersunds 5-0 win over Orebro on Sunday.

Romain Gall started and played 45 minutes for Orebro.

Denmark

Superliagen

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 1-1 draw with Odense on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 84 minutes for Odense.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 0-0 draw with Framed Amager on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 63 minutes in Panetolikos 1-0 win over Apollon Smirnis on Saturday.

Scotland

scottish cup

Ian Harkes came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 win over Forfar Athletic on Friday. Dundee United advanced to the quarterfinals and will next face Aberdeen.

Dillon Powers did not dress for Dundee United.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu started and played 66 minutes in Young Boys 3-0 win over Lugano on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Ben Lederman started and played 80 minutes in Rakow’s 3-1 win over Lech Poznan on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Lech Ponzan.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Lechia Gdansk’s 2-2 draw with Piast Gliwice on Saturday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Ferencvaros 0-0 draw with Kisvarda on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Ethnikos Achnas on Monday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora dressed but did not play in Talleres 3-0 win over Union on Friday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Defensa y Justicia on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo started and played 70 minutes in Pumas 0-0 draw with Tigres on Sunday.

Fernando Arce came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Necaxa’s 0-0 draw with Queretaro on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Atletico San Luis 4-1 loss to Pubela on Saturday.