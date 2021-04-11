Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Reynolds, Pulisic, and more

Bryan Reynolds has been waiting in the wings to make his full debut for AS Roma and the FC Dallas loanee finally got to cross that achievement off his list on Sunday.

With AS Roma resting several key starters for this week’s Europa League quarterfinal second leg tie vs. Ajax, Reynolds got the start at right wing back in a 1-0 Serie A victory over Bologna. It was only his second appearance for the club since arriving from FC Dallas and the U.S. Men’s National Team defender will be pleased he helped the team to three points.

Reynolds showed promising moments in his 76-minute shift for the hosts, completing 21 of his 26 passing attempts (81%), while also completing one tackle, and making one interception. The 19-year-old didn’t look out of place and could be in the mix for minutes with eight league matches to play this season.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic delivered his first multi-goal performance of the 2020-21 season while Gio Reyna also impressed in an important league win for Borussia Dortmund. Weston McKennie netted his fifth Serie A goal of the season for Juventus in a 3-1 triumph over Genoa. John Brooks continued to rack up minutes for Wolfsburg, despite the club’s Bundesliga loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tyler Adams left RB Leipzig’s match with a slight back injury while Antonee Robinson went the distance for Fulham in a loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daryl Dike continued his hot run of form for Barnsley, Mark McKenzie helped Genk clinch a top four spot in Belgium, and Sergino Dest started, but didn’t finish the match in Barcelona’s El Clasico loss to Real Madrid.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Wolves on Friday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play for Wolves.

Championship

Daryl Dike started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Barnsley’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 4-1 win over Coventry City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 82 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 0-0 draw with Rotherham United on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde started and played 71 minutes for Rotherham United.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play in QPR’s 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress for QPR.

league one

Lynden Gooch started and played 62 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 loss to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Cheltenham Town’s 1-0 win over Leyton Orient on Saturday.

WSL

Christen Press and Manchester United are off this weekend.

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City are off this weekend.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon are off this weekend.

Alana Cook and Paris Saint-Germain are off this weekend.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Derby County on Monday.

Marlon Fossey did not dress in Fulham U-23’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s face Tottenham on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face Burnley on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 4-3 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 83 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 4-1 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Gio Reyna started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 79 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 45 minutes for RB Leipzig.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played six minutes in Schalke’s 1-0 win over Augsburg on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played one minute for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.

2. Bundesliga

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Hannover’s 3-1 loss to FC Heidenheim on Sunday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth’s scheduled match was postponed.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 2-1 win over Uerdingen on Friday.

Justin Che came off the bench and played one minute in Bayern Munich II’s 2-2 draw with Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach II’s 4-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest started and played 45 minutes in Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Valencia’s 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 win over Sporting Gijon on Friday.

La Liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 2-1 loss to Ibiza on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Bryan Reynolds started and played 76 minutes in AS Roma’s 1-0 win over Bologna on Sunday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 22 minutes in Juventus 3-1 win over Genoa on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich dressed but did not play in Frosinone’s 1-1 draw with Cittadella on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Lille’s 2-0 win over Metz on Friday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini started and played 90 minutes in Caen’s 3-1 loss to Grenbole Foot on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 68 minutes in Boavista’s 3-3 draw with Rio Ave on Saturday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Club Brugge on Sunday.

Chris Durkin came off the bench and played 56 minutes for Sint-Truiden.

Mark McKenzie came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Genk’s 4-0 win over Sint-Truiden on Sunday.

Joe Efford came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 4-3 loss to Kortrijk on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 79 minutes in Heracles 4-0 win over Willem II on Saturday.

Uly Llanez did not dress (Injury) in Heerenveen’s 2-0 win over FC Groningen on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 3-1 win over Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 1-0 loss to Top OSS on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Vienna’s 1-0 loss to Hartberg on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes in Admira Moedling’s 2-0 loss to Ried on Saturday.

Brenden Aaronson started and played 85 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-0 win over Rapid Vienna on Sunday.

Taylor Booth came off the bench and played 45 minutes in SKN St. Poelten’s 1-0 loss to Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Brandon Servania came off the bench and played 14 minutes for SKN St. Poelten.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started and played 67 minutes in Sivasspor’s 3-1 win over Konyaspor on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 28 minutes in Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw with Fatih Karagumruk on Saturday. Yedlin left with an apparent leg injury.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Alanyaspor on Monday.

Swedish

Romain Gall started and played 90 minutes in Orebro’s 0-0 draw with Goteborg on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Kalmar on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Haji Wright started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 3-2 loss to Horsens on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 68 minutes in Odense’s 1-0 loss to Vejle on Friday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Holding on Friday.

Loucious Don Deedson came off the bench and played 16 minutes for Hobro.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 74 minutes in Panetolikos 3-1 loss to NFC Volos on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 57 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 win over Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Dillon Powers did not dress for Dundee United.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu started and played 81 minutes in Young Boys 2-0 win over St. Gallen on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Ben Lederman came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Rakow’s 2-1 win over Wisla Krakow on Friday.

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-1 draw with Slask Wroclaw on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson dressed but did not play in Lech Ponzan’s 0-0 draw with Legia Warsawa on Sunday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Ferencvaros 1-1 draw with Puskas FC Academy on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Ermis Aradippou on Monday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora dressed but did not play in Talleres 2-2 draw with Defensa y Justicia on Saturday.

Alan Sonora did not dress in Independiente’s 1-0 loss to Racing Club on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo started and played 75 minutes in Pumas 1-0 win over on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Atletico San Luis 2-1 loss to FC Juarez on Friday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play for Necaxa.