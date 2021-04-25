Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Siebatcheu, Steffen, and more

Swiss Pro League side Young Boys has already wrapped up the league title, but it hasn’t stopped Jordan Siebatcheu from continuing to score in the final matches of the season.

Siebatcheu started for the Champions on Sunday and would score the winning goal in a 2-1 triumph over Sion at home. It was Siebatcheu’s 14th goal for the Swiss club in all competitions and one that kept Young Boys’ six match league winning run alive.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward dashed across the Sion box and headed home a great cross from Christian Fassnacht. Siebatcheu also completed 81% of his passes and won two of his six aerial battles from the striker position in the result.

Up next for the club is a trip to Servette on May 2nd.

Elsewhere, Zack Steffen made one crucial save as Manchester City edged Tottenham to claim a fourth-straight League Cup title. Mark McKenzie came off the bench to lift the Belgian Cup with Genk in Sunday’s Final. Christian Pulisic started for Chelsea and helped the Blues defeat West Ham United. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig stayed alive in the Bundesliga title race for now after defeating Pellegrino Matrazzo’s Stuttgart.

Sergino Dest played the first half of Barcelona’s 2-1 road victory over Villarreal while Konrad De La Fuente scored a brace for Barcelona’s B team. Weston McKennie came off the bench, but could only help Juventus to one point in a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic started and played 74 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolves 4-0 loss to Burnley on Sunday.

league cup final

Zack Steffen started, made ONE SAVE, and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday. Man City claimed a fourth-consecutive League Cup trophy with the win.

Championship

Daryl Dike started and played 90 minutes in Barnsley’s 1-0 win over Rotherham United on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 1-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 32 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 5-2 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman did not dress in QPR’s 3-1 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde did not dress for Rotherham United.

league one

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 59 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-3 draw with Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Cheltenham Town’s 1-0 win over Colchester United on Saturday.

wsl

Christen Press started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 84 minutes in Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City are off this weekend.

champions league

Alana Cook started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 73 minutes in Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw with Barcelona on Sunday.

division 1

Catarina Macario started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Lyon’s 5-0 win over Guingamp on Saturday.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face Wolves on Monday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Leeds United on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 88 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-1 loss to Union Berlin on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 77 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Saturday. Richards left with a thigh injury, per manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Tyler Adams started and played 73 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-0 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Sunday.

Gio Reyna started and played 68 minutes for Borussia Dortmund.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke’s scheduled match with Hertha Berlin was postponed on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 80 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 loss to St. Pauli on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 30 minutes for Greuther Furth.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Hannover’s 4-2 loss to Sandhausen on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, registered TWO ASSISTS, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 3-0 win over Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Justin Che and Bayern Munich II face Saarbrucken on Monday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II are off until May 8th.

Spain

La Liga

Yunus Musah started and played 61 minutes in Valencia’s 1-1 draw with Alaves on Saturday.

Sergino Dest started and played 45 minutes in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-1 draw with Castellon on Sunday.

La Liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 2-1 win over Alcoyano on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Juventus 1-1 draw with Fiorentina on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds dressed but did not play in AS Roma’s 3-2 loss to Cagliari on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone’s scheduled match with Pisa was postponed on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah did not dress (Injury) in Lille’s 3-2 win over Lyon on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Caen’s 1-0 loss to Sochaux on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 77 minutes in Boavista’s 1-0 loss to Maritimo on Sunday.

Belgium

cup final

Mark McKenzie came off the bench and played three minutes in Genk’s 2-1 win over Standard Liege on Sunday. McKenzie became the first USMNT player to play in the Final and also win it.

first division a

Pro League is off until April 30th.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 3-1 loss to FC Emmen on Sunday.

Uly Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 2-0 loss to PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez dressed but did not play in Jong Ajax’s 1-0 loss to NEC Nijmegen on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-1 win over Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Admira Moedling’s 2-0 loss to Austria Vienna on Saturday.

Taylor Booth started and played 61 minutes in SKN St. Poelten’s 2-1 loss to Ried on Saturday.

Brandon Servania did not dress for St. Poelten.

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress for Austria Vienna.

Turkey

Super Lig

Mix Diskerud came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 32 minutes in Denizlispor’s 1-1 draw with Sivasspor on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 24 minutes for Sivasspor.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT (Injured) for Galatasaray.

Swedish

Nebiyou Perry started and played 67 minutes in Ostersunds 1-1 draw with Malmo on Sunday.

Romain Gall started and played 64 minutes in Orebro’s 1-0 loss to Kalmar on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Haji Wright started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 1-0 win over Vejle on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi dressed but did not play in Odense’s 2-0 win over Lyngby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Hvidovre on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi dressed but did not play in Panetolikos 1-0 win over PAS Giannina on Saturday.

Scotland

scottish cup

Ian Harkes started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 3-0 win over Aberdeen on Sunday.

Dillon Powers did not dress for Dundee United.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Young Boys 2-1 win over Sion on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Ben Lederman started and played 63 minutes in Rakow’s 2-0 win over Slask Wroclaw on Friday.

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-0 loss to Legia Warsawa on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Lech Ponzan’s 1-0 loss to TS Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala on Friday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Ferencvaros 2-1 win over Fehervar on Sunday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale did not dress in Pafos FC’s 6-0 win over Karmiotissa Pano Polemidion on Saturday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora and Talleres face Atletico Tucuman on Sunday.

Alan Sonora dressed but did not play in Independiente’s 0-0 draw with Union on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo started and played 63 minutes in Pumas 0-0 draw with Puebla on Friday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 1-0 loss to Club Tijuana on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play in Atletico San Luis 3-2 loss to Cruz Azul on Saturday.