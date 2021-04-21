Brenden Aaronson scores fourth league goal of season

Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg squad suffered a shocking league defeat on Wednesday on the road at Swarovski Tirol, but Brenden Aaronson did add to his goalscoring record for the season.

Aaronson contributed his fourth league goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to Tirol. The former Philadelphia Union midfielder came off the bench at halftime and wasted little time in finding the back of the net.

After Salzburg counted upfield, Karim Adeyemi played a cross into the box, which Aaronson slotted home after taking one touch to set himself up. The U.S. Men’s National Team player hit a low drive into the bottom corner to put the visitors ahead 2-1.

However, Tirol would not lie down, scoring twice in the final 14 minutes to steal an important three points at home in the championship group. Nikolai Baden Frederiksen and Renny Smith each scored to hand Salzburg only its fourth league loss of the season and first since late February.

Aaronson provided a nice spark off the bench, but ultimately the team could not hang on and will now aim to rebound quickly this weekend.

“We talked ahead of the match about the importance of making a good start and being prepared for a really hard match,” Marsch said post match. “I felt from the first minute on though that we were too relaxed. We were too loose on the ball, and we didn’t play intensively enough. It was clear to me at the start that we weren’t ready.”

“We had a lot of chances in the first half, and if we had been sharper in front of goal, we would have scored more. We need to react now and we need to be clear that we have to play better. I wasn’t satisfied with the entire match. We just all weren’t good enough today.”

Aaronson has continued to have a strong impression at Salzburg since arriving in January and will look to pick up his first trophies at the club later this Spring. Salzburg next travels to Wolfsberger in league action on April 25th before hosting them at Red Bull Arena on April 28th.

Marsch will be seeking his third trophy as manager of the club on May 1st, when Salzburg takes on LASK in the Austrian Cup Final.