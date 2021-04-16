Chelsea - Manchester City headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

The Premier League is simply at Manchester City’s mercy this year, and the title is effectively already in its clutches.

With that out of the way, the team is going full steam into the business end of the 2021 campaign looking to snag as much hardware as possible. Looking good in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, the team has every right to close out the year as the champion of all of its major competitions.

Right now, all eyes are on Chelsea as the FA Cup comes back into focus for some great viewing.

Saturday, the Blues look to take something off the table in City’s cakewalk of England in the tournament’s semifinal matchup. And it does not seem like an absurdity to give them a chance.

Chelsea had a UCL match of its own on Tuesday. While they took a loss, it was meaningless as the match was about advancement. Prior to that, the team obliterated Crystal Palace to the tune of 4-1 and the Eagles did not fully earn the goal they got. The match could have easily ended 6-0 or worse on a different day considering they let out a whopping 23 shots.

That is the gear Chelsea will need to hit to avoid falling into the trance that City is so good at placing their opponents in.

With Leicester City and Southampton occupying the other spots in the semis, you get the sense that Saturday’s contest will decide the tournament.

If City wins, they’ll go on to do what we all expect. If Chelsea can rise to the occasion, the momentum will be a lot to stop for its next run of opponents.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

Chelsea vs Manchester City – Manchester City is primed to win a lot of things this year. Chelsea is not. The motivation is there for an upset. Leicester City vs Southampton – The other side of the FA Cup bracket has Southampton looking to play spoiler to a Leicester side more than capable of lifting the trophy next month. Athletic Club vs Barcelona – Barcelona has had some major low lights in cup play this year. The Copa del Rey final is a chance to right the ship and earn another trophy. Atalanta vs Juventus – Believe it or not, Juventus is in danger of missing Champions League play next year. Atalanta is one of the teams trying to make that so. Six-pointer alert. Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union – The headliner of this weekend’s MLS return sees the two best teams in the Eastern Conference do battle. A win for either will be quite an opening statement.

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV- Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim

Primeira Liga

4 p.m. -fuboTV- Farense vs Sporting CP

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Lille vs Montpellier

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Querétaro

10:30 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA- Mazatlán vs Atlas

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -ESPN+- Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes

9:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Sports Deportes- Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United

NWSL Challenge Cup

10 p.m. -Paramount+- OL Reign vs Houston Dash

A-League

5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar

Primera A

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Mushuc Runa vs Barcelona

EFL Championship

1 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Reading vs Cardiff City

Liga MX Femenil

5 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Beşiktaş vs Ankaragücü

NCAA Women’s Soccer

3 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Furman vs Samford

3 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Monmouth vs Siena

3 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Liu vs Central Connecticut

5 p.m. -fuboTV- Colorado vs Utah

5 p.m. -fuboTV- California vs Stanford

7 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Ashland vs Grand Valley State

7 p.m. -fuboTV- Washington State vs Washington

9 p.m. -fuboTV- Oregon vs Oregon State

11 p.m. -fuboTV- USC vs UCLA

11 p.m. -fuboTV- Arizona State vs Arizona

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV- Newcastle United vs West Ham United

3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton vs Sheffield United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Freiburg vs Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Wolfsburg vs Bayern München

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt

12:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Bayer Leverkusen vs Köln

Serie A

9 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Crotone vs Udinese

9 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona

12 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV- Sassuolo vs Fiorentina

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Cagliari vs Parma

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. -fuboTV- Benfica vs Gil Vicente

3:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Rio Ave vs Sporting Braga

Ligue 1

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Olympique Marseille vs Lorient

FA Cup

12:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Chelsea vs Manchester City

Copa del Rey

3:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Athletic Club vs Barcelona

Liga MX

6 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético San Luis vs Puebla

8 p.m. -fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO- Guadalajara vs Tijuana

10:05 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – América vs Cruz Azul

Major League Soccer

2 p.m. -ESPN+- Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC

3 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United

6 p.m. -FOX Network, fuboTV, FOX Sports Deportes- LAFC vs Austin FC

8 p.m. -ESPN+- Dallas vs Colorado Rapids

8 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- D.C. United vs NYCFC

8 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- New York Red Bulls vs Sporting KC

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Chicago Fire vs New England Revoution

A-League

3:05 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Western United vs Central Coast Mariners

5:10 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

2:05 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Sydney FC vs Adelaide United

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Stoke City vs Preston North End

3 p.m. -ESPN+- Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth

Ligue 2

9 a.m. -fuboTV- Troyes vs Caen

9 a.m. -fuboTV- Clermont vs Le Havre

Scottish FA Cup

12:30 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Aberdeen vs Livingston

NCAA Men’s Soccer

3:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Stanford vs Washington

5:30 p.m. -fuboTV- UCLA vs California

NCAA Women’s Soccer

2 p.m. -FOX Sports GO- Oklahoma vs Kansas State

USL League One

7 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Tormenta vs Fort Lauderdale

7 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- New England II vs Richmond Kickers

Sunday

Premier League

8:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV- Arsenal vs Fulham

11 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV- Manchester United vs Burnley

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen

12 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Mainz 05 vs Hertha BSC

La Liga

8 a.m. -fuboTV- Osasuna vs Elche

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Real Sociedad vs Sevilla

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Atlético Madrid vs Eibar

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Deportivo Alavés vs Huesca

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Real Betis vs Valencia

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Cádiz vs Celta de Vigo

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Real Madrid

3 p.m. -fuboTV- Levante vs Villarreal

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- AC Milan vs Genoa

9 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Bologna vs Spezia

9 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Lazio vs Benevento

9 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Atalanta vs Juventus

12 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Torino vs Roma

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Napoli vs Inter

Ligue 1

7 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- PSG vs Saint-Étienne

9 a.m. -fuboTV- Brest vs Lens

9 a.m. -fuboTV- Nîmes vs Strasbourg

FA Cup

1:30 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Leicester City vs Southampton

Liga MX

1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV- Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTVSantos Laguna vs Toluca

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV- Monterrey vs Pachuca

Major League Soccer

3 p.m. -ABC, ESPN Deportes – Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy

5:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Sports Deportes – Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union

10 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers

A-League

4:10 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Macarthur vs Newcastle Jets

6:15 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix

Super Liga

12 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Brøndby vs AGF

Primera A

4:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Independiente del Valle vs Nueve de Octubre

7 p.m. -fuboTV- Emelec vs Técnico Universitario

EFL Championship

7 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Rotherham United vs Birmingham City

Bundesliga 2

7:30 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Bochum vs Hannover 96

KNVB Beker

12 p.m. -fuboTV- Ajax vs Vitesse

Scottish FA Cup

7:15 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Stranraer vs Hibernian

10 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Rangers vs Celtic

Allsvenskan

9 a.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App- Häcken vs Malmö FF

Super Lig

12 p.m. -fuboTV- İstanbul Başakşehir vs Fenerbahçe