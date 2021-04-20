Chicharito, Ruidiaz headline the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 1

The Seattle Sounders and CF Montreal are probably not the pair of teams you would have expected to lead the selections in the first SBI MLS Best XI of the 2021 season, but their impressive victories helped secure places for several of their top contributors.

CF Montreal’s 4-2 win against Toronto FC came courtesy of an impressive team effort, and led to two of its top performers earning spots on this week’s MLS Best XI.

The Sounders had the most impressive showing this weekend, demolishing Minnesota United by a 4-0 score, so it should be no surprise that a trio of Sounders would earn spots in the Best XI this week, including Raul Ruidiaz.

Javier Hernandez endured a brutal 2020, but his second season in MLS is off to a flying start, with his two goals helping the LA Galaxy to a promising 3-2 road win against Inter Miami.

Here is SBI’s MLS Best XI for Week 1:

SBI MLS Best XI (Week 1)

HONORABLE MENTION

Przemyslaw Tyton, Andre Blake; Alex Roldan, Brendan Hines-Ike, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Ronald Matarrita, Cristian Gutierrez; Victor Wanyama, Roger Espinoza, Luciano Acosta, Memo Rodriguez, Josh Atencio; Cristian Roldan, Gonzalo Higuain, Kwadwo Opoku, Daniel Salloi.

What do you think of this week’s selections? Who were you happy to see honored with a Best XI spot? Who didn’t make the cut that you feel should have been included?

Share your thoughts below.