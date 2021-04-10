Christian Pulisic scores double in Chelsea romp over Crystal Palace

Christian Pulisic had to wait more than three months to score his first English Premier League goal of 2021, but his wait for his second league goal of the year was just six days.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star scored a pair of goals in Chelsea’s 4-1 road win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Pulisic’s first goal came in the first half on a beautiful touch and blast into the top corner.

Pulisic added an insurance goal in the 78th minute when he raced to the back post and finished off his second goal of the day.

Pulisic’s third and fourth goals of the Premier League season, and fifth in all competitions this season, came in a lively performance just a week after Pulisic scored against West Brom before being forced to exit at halftime as a precaution due to hamstring tightness.

Pulisic recovered quickly from the hamstring issue, playing 26 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League quarterfinal first-leg win against FC Porto on Wednesday.

Pulisic is heating up at a good time for Chelsea, with big games ahead, including the Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday, and the FA Cup semifinal showdown with Manchester City on April 17.