Concacaf Nations League Final Four scheduled for June 3-6 in Denver

The Concacaf Nations League Final Four now has a venue after being postponed originally in 2020.

Concacaf announced on Thursday that the semifinals and finals of the Nations League will take place at Denver’s Mile High Stadium from June 3-6. Home of the Denver Broncos, Mile High Stadium will see semifinal ties between the U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Honduras and Mexico vs. Costa Rica.

“The Concacaf Nations League includes all 41 of our Member Associations, making it a true celebration of our football, our region, and our unity as One Concacaf,” Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said. “The 2019 group stage was a huge success in delivering more competitive football for all men’s national teams across Concacaf. Now we can look forward to a great final four in the outstanding facility that is Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, and to crowning a first ever Concacaf Nations League champion.”

Houston and Dallas was originally chosen to host the Final Four scheduled for June 2020, but due to COVID-19, the tournament was postponed for safety reasons. Denver has previously hosted three Concacaf Gold Cups in the past and will now host this new competition for a first time.

Here’s a closer look at the schedule:

June 3 – Semifinals

Honduras vs. United States

Mexico vs. Costa Rica



June 6 – Third Place Match and Final

3rd: Loser SF1 vs. Loser SF2

Final: Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2.