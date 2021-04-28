Daryl Dike voted Barnsley Player of the Month for second straight month

Another month, another award for red-hot American striker Daryl Dike.

Barnsley announced on Wednesday that Dike has been voted by the team’s fans as the club’s Player of the Month for April. Dike, 20, earned the honors after scoring four times this month, including away goals vs. Luton Town and Huddersfield Town.

The in-form striker has now won the award in two consecutive months after initially claiming it in March along with the Goal of the Month. Dike is also in the running for April’s Goal of the Month honors with two of his finishes serving as candidates.

🙌 Congratulations to @DarylDike who you've voted as Player of the Month, in association with @BarnsleyHospice! — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) April 28, 2021

Dike has been a goal-scoring machine for Barnsley since joining the English Championship club on loan from Orlando City in February. The U.S. Men’s National Team forward has scored nine goals in 12 starts and 17 appearances, contributing to Barnsley’s rise in the league table and the team’s qualification for a promotion play-off spot.

The Tykes are currently in the sixth and final play-off spot with two games remaining in the regular season. Barnsley cannot be surpassed by seventh-placed Reading, but can leapfrog up to three teams in the standings if certain results go its way during this final stretch.

Dike and Barnsley next travel to Preston North End before closing out the campaign with a home game against Norwich City.