Dest lifts Copa Del Rey trophy as Barcelona rolls

Sergino Dest has crossed off many milestones in his first season with Barcelona and the American defender added another to his list on Saturday.

Dest became the first U.S. Men’s National Team player to lift the Spanish Copa Del Rey, playing 74 minutes in Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao. It was a dominant second-half for Ronald Koeman’s club, who scored all of their goals after the halftime break.

Antoine Griezmann broke the deadlock for Barcelona in the 60th minute, helping set the tone for the final 30 minutes. Frenkie de Jong set up the French international, who did the rest from inside of the penalty box.

De Jong doubled Barcelona’s lead in the 63rd minute, heading home Jordi Alba’s cross to continue his strong afternoon.

Lionel Messi would cap off the victory for Barcelona, scoring a brace in a four minute span. His first came in the 68th minute before the Argentine star added to his performance with an insurance finish in the 72nd.

Dest played 74 minutes from his right wing back position, completing 47 of his 51 passes in the match. The 20-year-old wasn’t involved offensively as much as he normally is, but he did complete one tackle and make two recoveries.

Up next for Barcelona is a date with Getafe in league play on April 22nd, as it tries to remain in the La Liga title race. The club is currently third in the league table, two points back of leaders Atletico Madrid.