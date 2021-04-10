Dike scores eighth goal of season as Barnsley wins again

Daryl Dike is continuing to play a vital part of Barnsley’s push for promotion to the English Premier League and he continued that on Saturday with his latest goalscoring performance.

Dike scored the second goal of an eventual 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough, moving Barnsley five points safe in its quest to be in the promotion playoffs. It was Dike’s eighth goal in his 14th appearance for the club since arriving from Orlando City on loan in February.

After Alex Mowatt broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 62nd minute, Dike delivered the insurance goal as Barnsley could breathe easy for the final minutes of the match. Callum Britain’s cross was headed home by Dike, who slammed the door shut on any possible comeback attempt by Middlesbrough.

Barnsley would grind out the 2-0 result, extending its unbeaten run to three matches and moving to 71 points this season. Since Dike’s arrival at the club, Valentin Ismael’s side have posted an 11-1-2 record and put themselves in the race for a spot in the EPL next season.

Outside of his goal, Dike also won six of his aerial battles, made three recoveries, and delivered on his only attempt of the match.

The U.S. Men’s National Team striker will next be in action on April 18th on the road at Coventry City.