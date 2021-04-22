Jesse Marsch on RB Leipzig links: "It is a top idea"

Jesse Marsch has fit in perfectly at Red Bull Salzburg, leading the club to a domestic double in his first season in charge. However, the American has since been linked with a move away this summer and he recently spoke about the latest rumor of heading to Germany.

Marsch has been linked with the managerial spot at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, albeit if Julian Nagelsmann leaves the club for Bayern Munich. Hansi Flick isn’t guaranteed to return to Bayern at the end of the season and Nagelsmann looks to be the top replacement option for the German giants.

Should Nagelsmann leave RB Leipzig, Marsch could be tempted to leave Red B

“Of course I understand the club very well. If you ask me what would fit best, RB Leipzig is of course a top idea,” Marsch told Sky Sports Austria in an interview.

“But Julian Nagelsmann is doing a great job and there is currently no reason for Leipzig to look for a new coach. But if I can have the opportunity as a coach in Leipzig, then that’s a great idea for me.”

The two-time MLS head coach made the move to Austria in June 2019, and since has helped Red Bull Salzburg continue its dominance of the Austrian Bundesliga. Marsch became the first American manager to win a domestic double in Europe, claiming the Bundesliga and Austrian Cup titles in his first season in charge.

Marsch has since led Red Bull Salzburg back to the UEFA Champions League, albeit an exit in the group stage before elimination also in the Europa League Round of 32. The club is on pace to bring home another domestic double this season, with a spot in May’s Austrian Cup Final booked against LASK.

RB Leipzig is in the mix for a UCL spot of its own for next season, sitting second in the Bundesliga table, nine points clear of fifth place Borussia Dortmund with four matches remaining. The club is also in the semifinals of the German Cup and will certainly be in the mix for a league title again next season.

Marsch’s future remains up in the air, but should Nagelsmann move to Bayern this summer, the 47-year-old could also be in the mix for a new opportunity.