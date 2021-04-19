Jordan Siebatcheu wins Swiss league title with Young Boys

Jordan Siebatcheu has impressed during his loan spell with Swiss side Young Boys this season and the American forward got to celebrate winning his first top-flight title as a professional on Sunday.

Siebatcheu and Young Boys clinched a fourth-straight league title on Sunday after defeating Lugano 3-0 at home. The Rennes loanee played 66 minutes in the match, but it was Jean-Pierre Nsame who stole the show with a hat trick in the victory.

The U.S. Men’s National Team striker became the third top-flight American player in Europe to win a trophy this season. Weston McKennie and Juventus captured the Italian Super Cup earlier this year while Sergino Dest and Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 4-0 this weekend to win the Spanish Copa Del Rey.

Siebatcheu has totaled scored ten goals and four assists in 27 league appearances so far this season, and will be have several more opportunities to play before the season concludes. Young Boys has seven matches left on its schedule, but has now clinched a spot in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round by winning the title.

The 24-year-old remains under contract with Rennes through the 2021-22 campaign, but could earn a permanent move to Switzerland after his dominant season with Young Boys.

Siebatcheu has earned two caps with the USMNT earlier in 2021 and will be eager to play for Gregg Berhalter’s side this summer.