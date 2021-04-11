Weston McKennie scores fifth Serie A goal in Juventus win

Weston McKennie is very much a midfielder, but had the look of a striker in scoring his fifth Serie A goal of the season on Sunday.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star came off the bench to help Juventus seal a 3-1 victory over Genoa on Sunday.

McKennie entered the match in the 68th minute and needed just two minutes to provide an insurance goal for Juventus, beating Genoa’s offside trap before calmly finishing his sixth goal in all competitions.

Weston McKennie scores his 5th Serie A goal of the season 🤩 pic.twitter.com/n3Ci2pSxc8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2021

The goal extended McKennie’s Serie A record for most goals by a USMNT player, and also extended his personal record for most goals in a season.

McKennie and Juventus return to action on April 18 against Atalanta in a key clash with major implications in the race to finish in Serie A’s top four.