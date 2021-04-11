Weston McKennie scores fifth Serie A goal in Juventus win

Weston McKennie is very much a midfielder, but had the look of a striker in scoring his fifth Serie A goal of the season on Sunday.
The U.S. Men’s National Team star came off the bench to help Juventus seal a 3-1 victory over Genoa on Sunday.
McKennie entered the match in the 68th minute and needed just two minutes to provide an insurance goal for Juventus, beating Genoa’s offside trap before calmly finishing his sixth goal in all competitions.
Weston McKennie scores his 5th Serie A goal of the season 🤩 pic.twitter.com/n3Ci2pSxc8
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2021
The goal extended McKennie’s Serie A record for most goals by a USMNT player, and also extended his personal record for most goals in a season.
McKennie and Juventus return to action on April 18 against Atalanta in a key clash with major implications in the race to finish in Serie A’s top four.
Bryan Reynolds started for Roma today as well, by the way. He looked a bit tentative and it seemed like his teammates were playing around him, but he wasn’t bad by any means.
Throw in Real and Barca. Love Atletico. Assume with your handle a DCU fan. Let’s hope Losada will make the team worth watching.
Being a Napoli fan yes Juve fans are arrogant and borderline racist. Hard to root for Juve only interested in McKennies game. Same as Chelsea have always disliked their owner and buy a championship mentality a mid mash of like talent that currently ignores needs of back four.
Oh, a lot of the racism I’ve seen has been overt. Anti-American nonsense, too, like, “No American will ever deserve to wear the Juve shirt.” Sure, guys.
Maybe he’ll end up in the Premier League in a year or two. The Italians can turn up their nose at anyone who isn’t Pirlo, but the English would love his game.
I’ve made the mistake of spending some time on Juventus forums and Juve fans have impressed me as some of the most coarse, entitled, arrogant, cynical snobs on the planet. Many are convinced he’ll be sold in the summer (“good riddance!”) to make room for a “real midfield” despite having been arguably their best midfield player this season. Those who want to keep him think he’d make a “decent squad player”.
It can be frustrating to love and player and hate the club they play for.
I’ve always rooted against Juve and Bayern simply because it’s boring for the same team to keep winning the league by buying their competitors’ best players. So happy he’s doing well, and yet I’m happy another team gets to break the nine-year stranglehold on Serie A