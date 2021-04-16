MLS 2021 Kickoff: Previewing the 26th MLS Season

The 2021 MLS Season kicks off on Friday, and SBI has the full coverage of the start of the new campaign.
The SBI Editorial Staff has put together a comprehensive breakdown of all 27 teams, as well as providing a look at the top players to watch, how the teams stack up heading into the new season, along with some player profiles and storylines to look for this season.
Here is a rundown of SBI’s preview coverage of the upcoming 2021 MLS season:
MLS COVERAGE
SBI EDITORIAL STAFF SEASON PREDICTIONS
TEAM-BY-TEAM COVERAGE
Atlanta United
George Bello poised to build on considerable potential
Gabriel Heinze is focused on day-to-day, not titles
Austin FC
The SBI Show: Episode 295 (Draft recap with special guest Josh Wolff)
Chicago Fire
Colorado Rapids
Shinyashiki sets sights on bounce-back 2021 season
Columbus Crew
D.C. United
FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati and Luciano Acosta betting on each other to succeed
FC Dallas
Houston Dynamo
The SBI Show: Episode 295 (Draft Recap with special guest Tab Ramos)
The SBI Show: Episode 299 (with special guest Zarek Valentin)
Inter Miami CF
Gonzalo Higuain poised for bounce-back second season in Miami.
Nicolas Figal focused on improving after difficult 2021
LA Galaxy
Los Angeles FC
Minnesota United
CF Montreal
Djordje Mihailovic ready to usher in new era with CF Montreal
Nashville SC
Alistair Johnston determined to shine for club and country
New England Revolution
Henry Kessler primed for big 2021 after impressive rookie season
The SBI Show: Episode 296 (with special guest Matt Turner)
New York City FC
Chris Gloster ready to get back on track with NYCFC move
Alfredo Morales hoping to be the spark in NYCFC midfield
New York Red Bulls
Andres Reyes poised for breakout season with Red Bulls
Orlando City
Philadelphia Union
Anthony Fontana ready to build on breakout 2020
A closer look at Leon Flach’s move to the Union
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake
San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Sounders
Sporting Kansas City
Toronto FC
Vancouver Whitecaps
