MLS Saturday Scoreboard: LAFC faces Sounders, Union battle Inter Miami, and more

Los Angeles FC and the Seattle Sounders opened their 2021 campaigns with impressive victories and will now renew their budding rivalry in Saturday’s marquee MLS matchup.

The Saturday slate also features Inter Miami’s trip to Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia Union. Miami suffered a season-opening loss to the LA Galaxy, and will be hoping to catch the Union shorthanded if Jim Curtin decides to rest some starters ahead of their important Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal against Atlanta United.

The New England Revolution are home against D.C. United, which enjoyed a winning start under new head coach Hernan Losada. Beating New England at Gillette Stadium will be a tougher proposition though, especially with the Revs coming off a disappointing draw against the Chicago Fire.

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

NYCFC 1, FC Cincinnati 0

(Jesus Medina 7′)

Nashville SC vs. CF Montreal, 2 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 3 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders, 6 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Sporting Kansas City 1, Orlando City 1

(Gianluca Busio 45′) – (Nani 79′)

Sunday

LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls, 5:30 p.m.