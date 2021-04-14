Morgan "regaining sharpness" after lengthy USWNT absence

Alex Morgan missed ample time with the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2020 after her pregnancy, but since has returned and is finding her way to being at her best ahead of a busy year for the Americans.

Morgan scored her second goal this calendar year in Tuesday’s 2-0 friendly win over France in Le Havre, putting in a strong shift overall for Vlatko Andonovski’s side. The veteran forward not only scored the second goal from a clinical finish in a busy first-half, but she also drew a penalty kick in the opening five minutes, one that saw Megan Rapinoe break the deadlock.

Overall, it was a glimpse of what’s to come for Morgan when back at 100% on the international level.

“Today as a starter, I think that she executed her role very well,” Andonovski said about Morgan. “Besides the direct impact with the [penalty] and a goal, she was also very involved in our build-up. She was able to hold the ball, bring the midfielders into the game, and release pressure for us.”

“Obviously we don’t just analyze every game but every practice, and in the last couple of practices, it’s almost like she bumped it [up] a notch, was just a little more focused, a little more concentrated. And we, as a staff, we were talking about how she got the killer instinct back. With just a little space and time she was scoring goals which was very encouraging for us, and she showed it in the game tonight.”

After missing most of the international and club schedule, Morgan was sent to WSL side Tottenham last Fall in hopes of getting back to full fitness and earn minutes under her belt ahead of the 2021 NWSL season with the Orlando Pride.

Morgan did just that, featuring in five games for Tottenham, scoring twice and helping Spurs to some positive form before returning to the United States in December. She arrived back on the international level at the SheBelieves Cup in February, scoring once as the Americans lifted the tournament title.

Now after her best overall performance in some time, Morgan admits she is happy to be nearing her full potential again.