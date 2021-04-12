PSG - Bayern Munich headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

The UEFA Champions League semifinals will be set this week and the showcase match will determine whether reigning champion Bayern Munich survives to defend its title.
The German giants suffered a 3-2 first-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain last week, and must now overturn that scoreline in Paris, and do so without injured star Robert Lewandowski. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were outstanding in the first leg and will look to complete the exacting of revenge for last year’s Champions League final defeat.
Real Madrid is coming off a dramatic El Clasico victory, but will limp into its quarterfinal second leg against Liverpool missing key players as Zinedine Zidane’s side attempts to hold onto its 3-1 first-leg advantage.
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea head into Tuesday’s quarterfinal second leg against FC Porto with a 2-0 lead and two precious away goals against a Porto side that isn’t known for raining goals.
Concacaf Champions League will also be on display this week, with all five MLS participants heading into their Round of 16 second legs having earned good first-leg results. Toronto FC has the toughest task, attempting to upset Club Leon, while the Philadelphia Union looks to finish Deportivo Saprissa after a contentious first leg.
Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:
This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
- PSG vs Bayern Munich – PSG holds a 3-2 lead, and three away goals, but Bayern showed in the first leg that it can still generate chances in bunches even without Robert Lewandowski.
- Chelsea vs Porto – Chelsea holds a 2-0 lead in the series, and should be able to do the job and reach a UCL semifinal for the first time since 2014.
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Liverpool is in a tough spot, trailing 3-1 to Real Madrid heading into Wednesday’s return leg at Anfield. The good news for the Reds is Real Madrid is battered from a taxing El Clasico win.
- Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City – Dortmund came close to earning a vital first-leg result. Can the Germans put another scare into City, or will Pep Guardiola lay out the game plan that exposes Dortmund’s vulnerable defense?
- Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa – To say the least, things got chippy at the end of the first leg where the Union only snuck away with a 1-0 advantage.
