PSG - Bayern Munich headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

The UEFA Champions League semifinals will be set this week and the showcase match will determine whether reigning champion Bayern Munich survives to defend its title.

The German giants suffered a 3-2 first-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain last week, and must now overturn that scoreline in Paris, and do so without injured star Robert Lewandowski. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were outstanding in the first leg and will look to complete the exacting of revenge for last year’s Champions League final defeat.

Real Madrid is coming off a dramatic El Clasico victory, but will limp into its quarterfinal second leg against Liverpool missing key players as Zinedine Zidane’s side attempts to hold onto its 3-1 first-leg advantage.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea head into Tuesday’s quarterfinal second leg against FC Porto with a 2-0 lead and two precious away goals against a Porto side that isn’t known for raining goals.

Concacaf Champions League will also be on display this week, with all five MLS participants heading into their Round of 16 second legs having earned good first-leg results. Toronto FC has the toughest task, attempting to upset Club Leon, while the Philadelphia Union looks to finish Deportivo Saprissa after a contentious first leg.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

PSG vs Bayern Munich – PSG holds a 3-2 lead, and three away goals, but Bayern showed in the first leg that it can still generate chances in bunches even without Robert Lewandowski. Chelsea vs Porto – Chelsea holds a 2-0 lead in the series, and should be able to do the job and reach a UCL semifinal for the first time since 2014. Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Liverpool is in a tough spot, trailing 3-1 to Real Madrid heading into Wednesday’s return leg at Anfield. The good news for the Reds is Real Madrid is battered from a taxing El Clasico win. Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City – Dortmund came close to earning a vital first-leg result. Can the Germans put another scare into City, or will Pep Guardiola lay out the game plan that exposes Dortmund’s vulnerable defense? Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa – To say the least, things got chippy at the end of the first leg where the Union only snuck away with a 1-0 advantage.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

Monday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Sassuolo

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pachuca vs Puebla

Primera División

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Huracán vs Sarmiento

8:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Tucumán vs Vélez Sarsfield

Primera B Metropolitana

4:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Los Andes vs Villa San Carlos

First Division A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Mouscron-Péruwelz vs Antwerp

Primera A

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Barcelona vs Aucas

Ligue 2

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Guingamp vs Toulouse

CAF Confederation Cup

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Salitas vs ASC Diaraf

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Fenerbahçe vs Gaziantepspor

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. -Paramount+, fuboTV, Galavision- Chelsea vs Porto

3 p.m. -Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- PSG vs Bayern München

CONCACAF Champions League

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Atlanta United vs Alajuelense

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Portland Timbers vs Marathón

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Santos vs San Lorenzo

Primera B Nacional

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– San Martín Tucumán vs Chacarita Juniors

A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory

Copa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Peñarol vs Cerro Largo

Women’s Friendly

1 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, ESPN App- Sweden vs USA

1 p.m. -TUDN – Spain vs Mexico

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Tlaxcala vs Mineros de Zacatecas

8:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Tampico Madero vs Dorados

10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Cimarrones de Sonora vs Correcaminos UAT

Primera Division

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting Cristal vs Deportivo Municipal

Scottish Championship

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Dunfermline Athletic vs Dundee

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Liverpool vs Real Madrid

3 p.m. -Paramount+, fuboTV, Galavision- Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City

CONCACAF Champions League

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Toronto FC vs León

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- América vs Olimpia

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Grêmio vs Independiente del Valle

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Nacional vs Libertad

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Tigres UANL

NWSL Challenge Cup

7 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Orlando Pride vs Sky Blue

A-League

5:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Macarthur

Copa do Brasil

8:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– América RN vs Cruzeiro

Primera A

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Quito vs Manta

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Universidad Católica vs Emelec

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Fénix vs Torque

Recopa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Palmeiras vs Defensa y Justicia

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Leones Negros UdeG vs Alebrijes de Oaxaca

8:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Pumas Tabasco vs Cancún

10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Venados vs Atlante

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. -Paramount+, fuboTV, Galavision, TUDN.com- Roma vs Ajax

3 p.m. -Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Slavia Praha vs Arsenal

3 p.m. -Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb

3 p.m. -Paramount+, fuboTV, UniMás- Manchester United vs Granada

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Columbus Crew vs Real Estelí

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Monterrey vs Atlético Pantoja

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Junior vs Bolívar

NWSL Challenge Cup

7 p.m. -Paramount+- Washington Spirit vs Racing Louisville FC

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Chicago Red Stars vs Portland Thorns

Primera B Nacional

5:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Alvarado vs Temperley

EFL Championship

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Rotherham United vs Coventry City

Liga de Expansión MX

8 p.m. -TUDN.com- Celaya vs Tapatío

10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Atlético Morelia vs Tepatitlán

Primera Division

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Universidad San Martín vs Universitario