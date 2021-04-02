RB Leipzig - Bayern Munich headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

The Bundesliga title picture has been much more interesting than defending champions Bayern Munich intended so far this season.

Now, the reigning champions find themselves without star striker Robert Lewandowski, who will be sidelined for up to a month after suffering a ligament injury on international duty last week.

With Bayern only holding a four-point lead over a credible RB Leipzig side, the timing could not be worse for a trip to the German Red Bull Arena to face their nearest challenger head to head.

Even with Lewandowski in the lineup, when the two squared off in December, Leipzig managed to keep him off the scoresheet in the thrilling 3-3 draw which went a long way in keeping them on the champions’ heels for a moment exactly like Saturday’s internationally-televised contest.

The weekend is jam-packed with high stakes matchups elsewhere, too.

After trailing Lille for the majority of the Ligue 1 season, Paris Saint-Germain reclaimed the lead before the international break, but only by goal differential. PSG and newly installed manager Mauricio Pochettino have faced no shortage of critics since he took over, and the one way to drown out the noise would be to earn a decisive win before marching to glory on Saturday.

In the Copa del Rey final, both Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, responsible for knocking out Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, should be thrilled for the rare opportunity to take one of the top prizes in Spain.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich – Does the Lewandowski-less Bayern have the bite it needs to to the job and start icing the cake on the 2021 title? PSG vs Lille – Lille had the opportunity to shock the world with its wonder campaign that saw it on top of France after 29 weeks. Still there, but looking unlikely to fend off the natural contender PSG. Both could be rusty after the break, but it will be the beginning of the end if the predictable happens. Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad – Trophy day in Spain, none of the giants are involved. The winner will reward its die-hard fans with a hard earned day in the sun. Arsenal vs Liverpool – It is worth noting Manchester City – Leicester City will probably garner more Premier League attention, but the latter has no hope of grabbing the title. We’re here for the drama, and that will have to step aside. Liverpool is in the fight of its life to stay in the Champions League picture, and in the down year it is having, Arsenal is capable of helping play the spoiler. Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid – Fourth vs first in La Liga, Sevilla is a little too far back to have the title in mind. Atlético’s early runaway act has finished, and a slip here will likely be the gift Barca and Madrid need to capitalize on in the business end of the season.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Levante vs Huesca

Primeira Liga

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Nacional vs Portimonense

Liga MX

9:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Puebla vs Mazatlán

11:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Juárez vs Cruz Azul

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Macarthur vs Perth Glory

EFL Championship

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Cardiff City vs Nottingham Forest

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Barnsley vs Reading

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham City vs Swansea City

EFL League One

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Doncaster Rovers vs Charlton Athletic

EFL League Two

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Cheltenham Town vs Tranmere Rovers

Liga de Expansión MX

7 p.m. -TUDN.com- Tepatitlán vs Cimarrones de Sonora

Ukrainian Premier League

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Dnipro-1 vs Lviv

NCAA Women’s Soccer

9 p.m. –fuboTV– USC vs Washington

9 p.m. –fuboTV– UCLA vs Washington State

11 p.m. –fuboTV– Arizona vs Stanford

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leeds United vs Sheffield United

12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leicester City vs Manchester City

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Arsenal vs Liverpool

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs Cologne

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Arminia Bielefeld

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt

12:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Granada vs Villarreal

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Eibar

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Osasuna vs Getafe

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Sampdoria

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Spezia

9 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Sassuolo vs Roma

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Crotone

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Parma

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Udinese

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Hellas Verona

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Torino vs Juventus

2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Bologna vs Inter

Primeira Liga

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Santa Clara

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Monaco vs Metz

11 a.m. –fuboTV– PSG vs Lille

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais

Copa del Rey

3:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad

Liga MX

7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlas vs Tijuana

9 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – América vs Necaxa

11:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs San Luis

Australian A-League

4:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Huddersfield Town vs Brentford

Ligue 2

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Toulouse vs Nancy

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Troyes vs Guingamp

Bundesliga 2

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Bochum vs Holstein Kiel

CAF Champions League

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Simba vs Vita Club

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Al Merreikh vs Al Ahly

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Teungueth vs ES Tunis

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Petro de Luanda vs Horoya

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Kaizer Chiefs vs Wydad Casablanca

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs Vitesse

Super Lig

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Sivasspor vs Trabzonspor

NCAA Men’s Soccer

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Washington vs California

6 p.m. –fuboTV– UCLA vs Oregon State

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Stanford vs San Diego State

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Burnley

9:05 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Aston Villa vs Fulham

2:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Hertha BSC

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Celta de Vigo

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Elche vs Real Betis

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Cádiz vs Valencia

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Angers SCO vs Montpellier

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nantes vs Nice

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Reims vs Rennes

11:05 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Saint-Étienne

Liga MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca

6 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO- Guadalajara vs Santos Laguna

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Querétaro vs Tigres UANL

10:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- León vs Toluca

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC

D1 Féminine

7 a.m. –ESPN+– PSG vs Soyaux

CAF Confederation Cup

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Namungo vs Nkana

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Enyimba vs ES Sétif

9 a.m. –fuboTV– NAPSA Stars vs Cotonsport

12 p.m. –fuboTV– ASC Diaraf vs Salitas

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Etoile du Sahel vs CS Sfaxien

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Raja Casablanca vs Pyramids FC

3 p.m. –fuboTV– RSB Berkane vs JS Kabylie

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Al Ahli Benghazi vs Orlando Pirates

Liga de Expansión MX

10 p.m. -TUDN.com- Atlético Morelia vs Tapatío

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Heracles

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Heerenveen vs Ajax

NCAA Women’s Soccer

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Arizona vs California

3 p.m. –fuboTV– USC vs Washington State

5 p.m. –fuboTV– UCLA vs Washington

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Arizona State vs Stanford