Real Madrid - Barcelona headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Atlético Madrid’s worst nightmare has come true.

After blowing the gift of an early cushion, the La Liga title race is very much on, primed for a wild finish, and usual suspects Real Madrid and Barcelona are close enough to get their hopes up.

Saturday, they will look to beat up on each other for the lead in momentum in the 279h edition of El Clásico.

Heading into the weekend, Barcelona has the points advantage, but Madrid owns the momentum advantage after its 3-1 drubbing of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

They did it without the elite center back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, but both are looking likely to be ready for this weekend’s contest.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

Real Madrid vs Barcelona – An El Clásico which could decide the title. You know the drill. West Ham United vs Leicester City – West Ham is still hanging in the Champions League picture. Not enough has been said about that, and an upset victory here would not only add credibility to their case, but put Leicester on the brink of falling out. Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United – An opportunity for Manchester United fans to dine on struggling Jose Mourinho’s tears. Sweden vs USWNT – Pressure is usually not associated with the U.S. Women’s National team, but time is ticking for Vlatko Andonovski to craft his Olympic Roster, and everyone should be on their toes against a worthy adversary. Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars – More WoSo fare, the NWSL Challenge Cup kicks off this weekend, leading with a rematch of 2020’s final, with the Dash playing defending champs.

Friday

Premier League

3 p.m. -Peacock- Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Huesca vs Elche

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Metz vs Lille

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Independiente del Valle vs Grêmio

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Atlético San Luis

NWSL Challenge Cup

8:30 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars

10:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Portland Thorns vs Kansas City

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory

Primera A

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Manta vs Técnico Universitario

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Watford vs Reading

CAF Champions League

9 a.m. –fuboTV – TP Mazembe vs Al Hilal Omdurman

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Vita Club vs Al Merreikh

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs ADO Den Haag

Scottish Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Hearts vs Alloa Athletic

NCAA Men’s Soccer

3 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Albany vs Hartford

6 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- New Hampshire vs Vermont

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Lehigh vs Lafayette

8 p.m. –ESPN+– UCF vs Memphis

8 p.m. –ESPN+– South Florida vs Tulsa

NCAA Women’s Soccer

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Mercer vs Samford

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Colgate vs Army

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Holy Cross vs Boston University

7 p.m. –ESPN+– American vs Navy

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Loyola vs Lehigh

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga vs Furman

8 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- Texas vs LSU

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Nicholls vs Southeastern Louisiana

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Sam Houston State vs Stephen F. Austin

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Manchester City vs Leeds United

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Liverpool vs Aston Villa

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayern München vs Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Borussia Monchengladbach

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Getafe vs Cádiz

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Eibar vs Levante

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Crotone

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Milan

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Torino

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Tondela vs Porto

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Paços de Ferreira vs Benfica

Ligue 1

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Strasbourg vs PSG

Liga MX

6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Atlas vs León

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara

10:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Tigres UANL vs América

NWSL Challenge Cup

3:30 p.m. -Paramount+- North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit

7 p.m. -Paramount+- Racing Louisville FC vs Orlando Pride

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne City

5:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Australian W-League

2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

Primera A

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Medellín vs Alianza Petrolera

6:40 p.m. –fuboTV– Jaguares de Córdoba vs América de Cali

9 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Cali vs Atlético Nacional

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Millwall vs Swansea City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Norwich City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday

Ligue 2

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Paris vs Troyes

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Grenoble Foot 38 vs Caen

Bundesliga 2

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Holstein Kiel vs Jahn Regensburg

Liga Nacional

5 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Sports GO- Marathón vs UPNFM

7:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Vida vs Olimpia

CAF Champions League

12 p.m. –fuboTV– ES Tunis vs MC Alger

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Zamalek vs Teungueth

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Horoya vs Kaizer Chiefs

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Wydad Casablanca vs Petro de Luanda

Women’s International Friendly

1 p.m. -FOX Network, fuboTV Sweden vs USA

Scottish Premiership

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Hamilton Academical vs Dundee United

Super Lig

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Rizespor vs Trabzonspor

NCAA Men’s Soccer

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Navy vs American

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Ohio State vs Penn State

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Vcu vs George Mason

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Northwestern vs Indiana

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Oregon State vs Stanford

3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– St. John’s vs Georgetown

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Dayton vs St. Bonaventure

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Army vs Boston University

4 p.m. –ESPN+– George Washington vs Davidson

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Fordham vs Saint Joseph’s

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Belmont vs Furman

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Loyola (MD) vs Bucknell

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Stetson vs Jacksonville

6 p.m. –ESPN+– East Tennessee State vs Unc Greensboro

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Duquesne vs Saint Louis

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Temple vs Smu

NCAA Women’s Soccer

12 p.m. -ESPN3- Umass Lowell vs Vermont

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Iowa State vs KansAS State

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Clemson vs South Carolina

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Bellarmine vs Kennesaw State

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Lafayette vs Lehigh

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Arkansas State vs Arkansas

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock- Burnley vs Newcastle United

9:05 a.m. -Peacock- West Ham United vs Leicester City

11:30 a.m. -Peacock- Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

2 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Augsburg

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Mainz 05

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Villarreal vs Osasuna

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Cagliari

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Genoa

9 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV- Sampdoria vs Napoli

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Lazio

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Bologna

2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fubo…- Fiorentina vs Atalanta

Primeira Liga

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Gil Vicente vs Moreirense

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting Braga vs Belenenses

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting CP vs Famalicão

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Rennes vs Nantes

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Reims

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Bordeaux

Liga MX

1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs Monterrey

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Querétaro vs Santos Laguna

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Tijuana vs Mazatlán

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Western United

Australian W-League

2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

First Division A

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Genk vs Sint-Truiden

12:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Anderlecht vs Club Brugge

Primera A

6:40 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Pasto vs Junior

9 p.m. –fuboTV– Santa Fe vs Millonarios

12 p.m. –ESPN+– AGF vs Midtjylland

CAF Confederation Cup

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nkana vs Namungo

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Cotonsport vs NAPSA Stars

12 p.m. –fuboTV– CS Sfaxien vs Etoile du Sahel

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahli Benghazi

3 p.m. –fuboTV– ES Sétif vs Enyimba

3 p.m. –fuboTV– JS Kabylie vs RSB Berkane

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Pyramids FC vs Raja Casablanca

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlante vs Pumas Tabasco

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Utrecht vs Feyenoord

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– VVV vs PSV

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax

Super Lig

12 p.m. –fuboTV– BB Erzurumspor vs Beşiktaş

NCAA Women’s Soccer

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Stanford vs UCLA