Real Madrid - Barcelona headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Atlético Madrid’s worst nightmare has come true.
After blowing the gift of an early cushion, the La Liga title race is very much on, primed for a wild finish, and usual suspects Real Madrid and Barcelona are close enough to get their hopes up.
Saturday, they will look to beat up on each other for the lead in momentum in the 279h edition of El Clásico.
Heading into the weekend, Barcelona has the points advantage, but Madrid owns the momentum advantage after its 3-1 drubbing of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
They did it without the elite center back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, but both are looking likely to be ready for this weekend’s contest.
Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona – An El Clásico which could decide the title. You know the drill.
- West Ham United vs Leicester City – West Ham is still hanging in the Champions League picture. Not enough has been said about that, and an upset victory here would not only add credibility to their case, but put Leicester on the brink of falling out.
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United – An opportunity for Manchester United fans to dine on struggling Jose Mourinho’s tears.
- Sweden vs USWNT – Pressure is usually not associated with the U.S. Women’s National team, but time is ticking for Vlatko Andonovski to craft his Olympic Roster, and everyone should be on their toes against a worthy adversary.
- Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars – More WoSo fare, the NWSL Challenge Cup kicks off this weekend, leading with a rematch of 2020’s final, with the Dash playing defending champs.
Friday
Premier League
3 p.m. -Peacock- Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Huesca vs Elche
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Metz vs Lille
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Independiente del Valle vs Grêmio
Liga MX
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Atlético San Luis
NWSL Challenge Cup
8:30 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars
10:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Portland Thorns vs Kansas City
Australian A-League
5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar
1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory
Primera A
6 p.m. –fuboTV – Manta vs Técnico Universitario
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Watford vs Reading
CAF Champions League
9 a.m. –fuboTV – TP Mazembe vs Al Hilal Omdurman
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Vita Club vs Al Merreikh
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs ADO Den Haag
Scottish Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Hearts vs Alloa Athletic
NCAA Men’s Soccer
3 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Albany vs Hartford
6 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- New Hampshire vs Vermont
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Lehigh vs Lafayette
8 p.m. –ESPN+– UCF vs Memphis
8 p.m. –ESPN+– South Florida vs Tulsa
NCAA Women’s Soccer
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Mercer vs Samford
5 p.m. –ESPN+– Colgate vs Army
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Holy Cross vs Boston University
7 p.m. –ESPN+– American vs Navy
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Loyola vs Lehigh
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga vs Furman
8 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- Texas vs LSU
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Nicholls vs Southeastern Louisiana
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Sam Houston State vs Stephen F. Austin
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Manchester City vs Leeds United
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Liverpool vs Aston Villa
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayern München vs Union Berlin
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Borussia Monchengladbach
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Getafe vs Cádiz
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Eibar vs Levante
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Crotone
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Milan
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Torino
Primeira Liga
1 p.m. –fuboTV– Tondela vs Porto
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Paços de Ferreira vs Benfica
Ligue 1
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Strasbourg vs PSG
Liga MX
6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Atlas vs León
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara
10:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Tigres UANL vs América
NWSL Challenge Cup
3:30 p.m. -Paramount+- North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit
7 p.m. -Paramount+- Racing Louisville FC vs Orlando Pride
Australian A-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne City
5:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Australian W-League
2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory
Primera A
4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Medellín vs Alianza Petrolera
6:40 p.m. –fuboTV– Jaguares de Córdoba vs América de Cali
9 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Cali vs Atlético Nacional
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Millwall vs Swansea City
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Norwich City
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday
Ligue 2
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Paris vs Troyes
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Grenoble Foot 38 vs Caen
Bundesliga 2
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Holstein Kiel vs Jahn Regensburg
Liga Nacional
5 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Sports GO- Marathón vs UPNFM
7:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Vida vs Olimpia
CAF Champions League
12 p.m. –fuboTV– ES Tunis vs MC Alger
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Zamalek vs Teungueth
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Horoya vs Kaizer Chiefs
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Wydad Casablanca vs Petro de Luanda
Women’s International Friendly
1 p.m. -FOX Network, fuboTV Sweden vs USA
Scottish Premiership
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Hamilton Academical vs Dundee United
Super Lig
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Rizespor vs Trabzonspor
NCAA Men’s Soccer
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Navy vs American
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Ohio State vs Penn State
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Vcu vs George Mason
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Northwestern vs Indiana
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Oregon State vs Stanford
3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– St. John’s vs Georgetown
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Dayton vs St. Bonaventure
4 p.m. –ESPN+– Army vs Boston University
4 p.m. –ESPN+– George Washington vs Davidson
5 p.m. –ESPN+– Fordham vs Saint Joseph’s
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Belmont vs Furman
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Loyola (MD) vs Bucknell
6 p.m. –ESPN+– Stetson vs Jacksonville
6 p.m. –ESPN+– East Tennessee State vs Unc Greensboro
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Duquesne vs Saint Louis
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Temple vs Smu
NCAA Women’s Soccer
12 p.m. -ESPN3- Umass Lowell vs Vermont
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Iowa State vs KansAS State
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Clemson vs South Carolina
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Bellarmine vs Kennesaw State
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Lafayette vs Lehigh
7 p.m. –fuboTV– Arkansas State vs Arkansas
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -Peacock- Burnley vs Newcastle United
9:05 a.m. -Peacock- West Ham United vs Leicester City
11:30 a.m. -Peacock- Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
2 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Augsburg
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Mainz 05
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Villarreal vs Osasuna
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Cagliari
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Genoa
9 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV- Sampdoria vs Napoli
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Lazio
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Bologna
2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fubo…- Fiorentina vs Atalanta
Primeira Liga
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Gil Vicente vs Moreirense
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting Braga vs Belenenses
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting CP vs Famalicão
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Rennes vs Nantes
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Reims
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Bordeaux
Liga MX
1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs Monterrey
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Querétaro vs Santos Laguna
10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Tijuana vs Mazatlán
Australian A-League
5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Western United
Australian W-League
2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory
First Division A
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Genk vs Sint-Truiden
12:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Anderlecht vs Club Brugge
Primera A
6:40 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Pasto vs Junior
9 p.m. –fuboTV– Santa Fe vs Millonarios
12 p.m. –ESPN+– AGF vs Midtjylland
CAF Confederation Cup
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nkana vs Namungo
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Cotonsport vs NAPSA Stars
12 p.m. –fuboTV– CS Sfaxien vs Etoile du Sahel
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahli Benghazi
3 p.m. –fuboTV– ES Sétif vs Enyimba
3 p.m. –fuboTV– JS Kabylie vs RSB Berkane
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Pyramids FC vs Raja Casablanca
Liga de Expansión MX
6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlante vs Pumas Tabasco
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Utrecht vs Feyenoord
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– VVV vs PSV
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax
Super Lig
12 p.m. –fuboTV– BB Erzurumspor vs Beşiktaş
NCAA Women’s Soccer
5 p.m. –fuboTV– Stanford vs UCLA
