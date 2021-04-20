Red Bulls acquire Frankie Amaya in blockbuster deal

Frankie Amaya will be staying in the Eastern Conference, but will be sporting new colors after being traded on Tuesday.

The New York Red Bulls have acquired Amaya from FC Cincinnati and also signed him to a three-year contract, the club announced today. FC Cincinnati received $950,000 in General Allocation Money ($500,000 in 2021) and ($450,000 in 2022) in exchange for Amaya.

The Red Bulls could also receive an additional $125,000 in allocation money should certain performance metrics be achieved.

Amaya, the former No. 1 pick in the 2019 MLS Draft, started 22 of FC Cincinnati’s 24 matches in 2020, tallying one goal in 1,798 minutes played. The Santa Ana, California, native has recorded 43 appearances and totaled 3,157 minutes played across all competitions at FC Cincy since coming into MLS.

Amaya was also a key figure for the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team, helping it win the 2018 Concacaf Championship Title. The midfielder started in five of the eight matches, including the Finals as an attacking midfielder. Overall, Amaya has accrued 11 caps for the U.S. Youth National Team.

He has yet to make his senior debut for Gregg Berhalter’s side.

Amaya’s move to Harrison, New Jersey now links him up with fellow young players like Caden Clark, Kyle Duncan, Omir Fernandez, and Cristian Casseres in the Red Bulls squad.

New York heads on the road to face the L.A. Galaxy on Matchday 2.