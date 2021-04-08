Report: Hoffenheim interested in acquiring Chris Richards on permanent deal

Chris Richards has impressed in short time on loan with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim and the German club is reportedly interested in making his move a permanent one.

Hoffenheim has reportedly contacted Bayern Munich in hopes of striking a permanent transfer for Richards, Sport 1 reported Thursday. Richards is currently on loan from Bayern until June 2021 after joining from his parent club in January.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender has made nine appearances at Hoffenheim, reuniting with former Bayern II manager Sebastian Hoeness. Richards has mainly played as a third center back in Hoffenheim’s 3-5-2 set up, totaling one assist in his 780 minutes of action.

Bayern Munich handed Richards his competitive first-team debut last season and he went on to make seven additional appearances for the Bundesliga giants. He also appeared in the UEFA Champions League group stage along with the German Super Cup in his time representing the Bavarians.

His contract with Bayern is set to expire in June 2023, but there is no guarantee that the defending UCL winners would let him go on a permanent deal. Hoffenheim could obtain Richards on a longer loan spell heading into the 2021-22 season, following a busy summer internationally for the central defender, but Bayern is also in the midst of a shake-up at centerback, with David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez all linked with summer departures from Bayern.

Richards earned his first USMNT cap in a 6-2 friendly win over Panama in November 2020 and since has featured as a substitute in recent victories of Jamaica and Northern Ireland.

Hoffenheim sits in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings on 30 points, seven points ahead of the relegation zone with seven matches left to play.