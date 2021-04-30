Reports: Barcelona open to listening to offers for Konrad de la Fuente

Konrad de la Fuente’s days with Barcelona are reportedly numbered, with a potential exit coming as early as this summer.

Barcelona is open to listening to offers for the young American winger, according to multiple reports out of Europe. The 19-year-old de la Fuente made his first-team debut with the Spanish giants this season, but playing time has been hard to come by behind the likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Asu Fanti, and others.

As such, de la Fuente could be on the move in the summer transfer window. Barcelona is reportedly willing to let the American go, preferring a sale over a loan for the player who has a contract that expires in 2022.

Despite having earned his debut with the team in a UEFA Champions League game back in November, de la Fuente has not made any cameos in La Liga play this season. He has mostly played with Barcelona’s reserve team, which is currently in the hunt for promotion to Spain’s second division.

The U.S. Men’s National Team player that also made his international debut five months ago has scored five goals in 19 appearances in the Spanish third tier this campaign.