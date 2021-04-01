Reports: Weston McKennie faces fine for hosting party against COVID regulations

Weston McKennie is in some hot water.

Multiple outlets in Italy have reported that McKennie and fellow Juventus players Paulo Dybala and Arthur are facing fines from local police after hosting a party at the American midfielder’s home in Turin. The party, which went against current COVID-19 restrictions in Italy, reportedly had 20 people in attendance in addition to the Juventus trio.

Police were reportedly made aware of the party by McKennie’s neighbors around 11:30 pm.

McKennie, 22, and his Juventus teammates may also face disciplinary action from the Italian club.

The U.S. Men’s National Team player is in his first season with Juventus, and has made 19 starts in 32 appearances across all competitions. He has scored five goals in those matches, including one in the UEFA Champions League.

Currently ten points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan and in danger of having its consecutive league title streak snapped, Juventus next visits rival Torino on Saturday.