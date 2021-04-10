Reyna delivers best outing of 2021 in Borussia Dortmund victory

Gio Reyna has enjoyed playing against Stuttgart in German Bundesliga play this season and the American playmaker delivered his best outing of the new year against them on Saturday.

Reyna assisted once while also helping spring another goalscoring finish as Borussia Dortmund defeated Stuttgart 3-2. It was Reyna’s first league match with either a goal or assist since December 2020 and overall his sixth Bundesliga assist of the campaign.

After Stuttgart took a first-half lead through Sasa Kalajdzic, Reyna helped Dortmund draw level early in the second half. His one touch pass to Jude Bellingham allowed the 17-year-old to score his first league goal for the club.

Bellingham with his first ever Dortmund goal 😍 Get him to the Euros man pic.twitter.com/tXewjlXDXi — Eddie (@Eddie_NUFC) April 10, 2021

Not long after, Reyna was at it again, helping spring a counter attack to give the Black and Yellow a 2-1 advantage. His stellar work down the right wing was eventually capped off by a 52nd minute finish from Marco Reus.

A beautiful team goal from Borussia Dortmund 👏 pic.twitter.com/6dDt8DafmI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 10, 2021

Reyna was substituted off in the 79th minute, but watched as Ansgar Knauff scored his first goal for Dortmund to give Edin Terzic’s side a 3-2 victory away from home. The result moves Dortmund to seven points back of fourth place Eintracht Frankfurt in the league table.

The 18-year-old also finished with an 88% passing completion rate, while also completing two dribbles, and making two recoveries from his attacking position.

Up next for Borussia Dortmund is a second leg date with Manchester City at Signal Iduna Park this week in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.