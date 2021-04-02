SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Month: Daryl Dike

The Month of March was a special one for Daryl Dike, who built on his hot start to his loan spell with Barnsley by playing a key role in the team’s march into the English League Championship promotion playoff places.

Dike scored four goals in March, playing in seven matches as Barnsley compiled a 5-1-1 record. His strong form earned him SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Month honors.

Dike started five of seven March matches for Barnsley, with his breakout match coming in a two-goal effort in a 3-1 win against Wycombe. Dike also scored goals in consecutive wins against Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City.

Here are the other Americans Abroad who enjoyed strong showings in March:

John Brooks, Wolfsburg

The USMNT defender started all four of Wolfsburg’s matches in March, playing every minute ad helping Wolfsburg to a pair of wins that helped the team hold onto third place in the Bundesliga.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen

The USMNT striker started all four of Bremen’s matches in March, scoring two goals, including the winner against Arminia Bielefeld. Sargent has settled into a starting role with Bremen, and has scored seven goals in all competitions this season.

Sergino Dest, Barcelona

It was a month of ups and downs for Dest, who started all five of Barcelona’s matches during the month, including a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, a Copa Del Rey semifinal, and Dest’s two-goal gem in Barcelona’s month-ending romp over Real Sociedad.

Luca De La Torre, Heracles

It has been a bounce-back season for De La Torre, who has earned a starting role for Eredivise side Heracles and is thriving in an attacking midfield role. He started all three of Heracles’ matches in March, and scored a stoppage-time winner to defeat PEC Zwolle. De La Torre’s form earned him a USMNT call-up, and he showed well in both appearances in March.

Who was your pick for Americans Abroad Player of the Month for March? Who impressed you in March that didn’t make our list?

Share your thoughts below.