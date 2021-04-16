SBI's 2021 MLS Season Staff Predictions

The 2021 MLS season kicks off on Friday night, and the SBI Editorial Staff has come together to make its predictions for the upcoming campaign.

Los Angeles FC and Atlanta United are the favorites to lift silverware this season, and the editorial staff’s predictions for this year’s MLS awards are dominated by players from LAFC and the Five Stripes.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t a wide range of opinions on which players will be among the best this season. None of the awards the SBI staff voted on led to unanimous selections, but there were some clear frontrunners, like Goalkeeper of the Year favorite Matt Turner and Supporters’ Shield favorite Los Angeles FC.

Here are the SBI Editorial Staff’s picks for 2021 MLS Awards, some SBI-specific awards (Young Player of the Year, Surprise Team), Supporters’ Shield winner and MLS Cup champion:

Most Valuable Player

EMMANUEL REYNOSO. After showing off just how talented he was in 2020, particularly doing the Loons’ playoff run, Reynoso will now have a full season to work his magic, and the arrival of Ramon Abila should only make him more dangerous. (Ives Galarcep)

CARLOS VELA. LAFC didn’t finish where they wanted in 2020, but Vela’s playmaking and goalscoring ability will lead the way for Bob Bradley’s side in 2021. (Larry Henry Jr.)

CARLOS VELA. What have you seen to present a real threat to his evergreen MVP status? He’s an MVP with MVP-caliber support, and he’s going to feast as he returns to a full schedule. (Tyler Snipes)

CARLES GIL. Having missed most of last season, Carles Gil returns from injury ready to pull the strings for an ambitious Revolution side. (Cameron Albert)

Defender of the Year

EDDIE SEGURA. There will be stiff competition for this award in 2021 but if LAFC has the kind of season it is capable of having, then Segura will be in the thick of it as the leader of the defense. (Ives Galarcep)

JONATHAN MENSAH. The Columbus Crew will be tough to break down once again this season and last season’s finalist Jonathan Mensah will be at the forefront of Caleb Porter’s set up in 2021. (Larry Henry Jr.)

WALKER ZIMMERMAN. 2020 put down the foundation for him to lead Nashville SC and its stingy backline to a new level: Conference contender. (Tyler Snipes)

JONATHAN MENSAH. The Crew finished as the second best defensive side in MLS year, largely thanks to a dominant and consistent season from Jonathan Mensah. Expect the same in 2021. (Cameron Albert)

Goalkeeper of the Year

MATT TURNER. After putting together a 2020 season deserving of the award, Turner take another step towards award winner status as he leads the Revs into title contention. (Ives Galarcep)

MATT TURNER. Turner played a major part of the New England Revolution’s playoff run last season and remains one of the top shot stoppers in MLS overall. (Larry Henry Jr.)

ELOY ROOM. People other than Andre Blake exist and if Crew go farther than the Union in 2021, it’ll be in big part to Room’s success. (Tyler Snipes)

MATT TURNER. Arguably snubbed for this award the last two seasons, this is the year Matt Turner will be recognized for his heroics between the sticks. (Cameron Albert)

Newcomer of the Year

RAMON ABILA. The Reynoso-Abila connection is going to be fun to watch in Minnesota, and having a preseason to adapt to the new league should help Abila get off to a strong start on his way to an outstanding season.

TOMAS POCHETTINO. Austin FC will need some flare in its attack if it wants to make a splash in MLS and Pochettino certainly brings that and more to the squad. (Larry Henry Jr.)

BRENNER. The $13-million man will be responsible for the seemingly undoable task of lifting FC Cincinnati off the floor in the East. If he lives up to the advertisements, possibly a lot more. (Tyler Snipes)

BRENNER. FC Cincinatti have been looking for a hero to take them off the bottom of league table and Brenner will be that guy. (Cameron Albert)

Young Player of the Year (Best Under-21)

GIANLUCA BUSIO. Poised to take on a greater role in 2021, fresh with a new number (10), Busio should thrive in a revamped Sporting KC lineup as he plays himself into a winter transfer to Europe and helps Sporting KC put together a strong campaign. (Ives Galarcep)

AIDAN MORRIS. The Columbus Crew will play a lot of games across various competitions in 2021. Morris already established his big-game ability in last year’s MLS Cup, and should be top of mind when Caleb Porter begins rotating. He will settle in nicely and get a starter-level workload to broadcast that he’s a key player in the defending champions’ future. (Tyler Snipes)

CADEN CLARK. The handful of appearances we saw from Caden Clark towards the last season showed that the 17 year-old is ready to compete in MLS. Given the style Gerhard Struber intends his side to play, expect Clark to be a regular in the Red Bulls’ XI. (Cameron Albert)

Coach of the Year

GABRIEL HEINZE. Atlanta United could absolutely be one of the surprises of 2021, with a revamped squad and Heinze setting a good early tone. Chris Armas, Oscar Pareja and Luchi Gonzalez are also in the mix, but Heinze will get the plaudits for helping re-install Atlanta as a league power. (Ives Galarcep) ADRIAN HEATH. Minnesota United delivered its best season to date in 2020 and Heath will propel to club to even newer heights this season with a strong squad. (Larry Henry Jr.) BRUCE ARENA. Arena elevated the New England Revolution in 2020, and will establish staying power this year after a deep playoff run. (Tyler Snipes) BOB BRADLEY. An up and down 2020 will inspire Bob Bradley and company to a second trophy, likely the Supporter’s Shield. (Cameron Albert) Most Improved Player ANDRES REYES. After showing some flashes with Inter Miami in an inconsistent first season in MLS, Reyes should thrive with the New York Red Bulls as one of the better young centerbacks in MLS. (Ives Galarcep) ALVARO MEDRAN. The Real Madrid academy product has a lot more to give than playing the double-pivot. Star striker Robert Beric will need a playmaker in order to thrive, and there is possibility or Medran to move up and take that role on in 2021. (Tyler Snipes) JAVIER HERNANDEZ: All eyes will be on Chicharito after a frustrating first year in MLS. It won’t take too much to improve on his two-goal turnout but if Hernandez can knock in 15 goals and bring the Galaxy back to the playoffs, he’ll have deservedly won this award. (Cameron Albert) Golden Boot

ALAN PULIDO. After an injury-hit 2020, Pulido heads into a very important year for club and country. He is motivated to return to the Mexican national team, and with an improved Sporting KC side, Pulido should contribute the goals for a team that could be a Supporters’ Shield sleeper.

JOSEF MARTINEZ. Josef Martinez missed most of last season through injury, but looks ready to lead Atlanta United’s offensive line once again in a needed bounce back campaign. Larry Henry Jr.) GYASI ZARDES. The addition of Kevin Molino to his line of assist men is ludicrous. Zardes has hit double-digit goal tallies in three-consecutive years and 2021 will be his year to lead the league. (Tyler Snipes) JOSEF MARTINEZ. It may take time for Martinez to return to the levels of years past but once the Venezualen gets going, there’s no stopping him. (Cameron Albert) MLS Best XI

Matt Turner; Kai Wagner, Aaron Long, Eddie Segura, Richie Laryea; Darlington Nagbe, Emmanuel Reynoso, Carles Gil; Carlos Vela, Alan Pulido, Alejandro Pozuelo. (Ives Galarcep)

—

Matt Turner; Kai Wagner, Jonathan Mensah, Walker Zimmerman, Anton Tinnerholm, ; Victor Wanyama, Michael Bradley, Kellyn Acosta; Josef Martinez, Carlos Vela, Gyasi Zardes. (Larry)

—

Andre Blake; Ryan Hollingshead, Walker Zimmerman, Jonathan Mensah, Anton Tinnerholm; Alejandro Pozuelo, Darlington Nagbe, Nico Lodeiro; Diego Rossi, Josef Martinez, Carlos Vela. (Tyler Snipes)

—

Matt Turner; Kai Wagner, Jonathan Mensah, Walker Zimmerman, Anton Tinnerholm; Jose Martinez, Lucas Zelarayan, Emanuel Reynoso; Carlos Vela, Josef Martinez, Carles Gil. (Cameron Albert)

Supporters’ Shield

LAFC. The Columbus Crew have a stacked team, and deep bench, but the Eastern Conference is loaded and racking up the points won’t be as easy as it will be in the West for LAFC. (Ives Galarcep)

SEATTLE SOUNDERS. The Seattle Sounders remain a top threat in MLS and will capture the Supporters’ Shield by possessing an all-around strong squad. (Larry Henry Jr.)

LAFC. Bob Bradley’s team has mastered the art of getting points and will once again be in control of the West. The conference will play a part, because the top-heavy East will have all of the contenders taking points from each other. (Tyler Snipes)

LAFC. There’s no roster as deep and talented as LAFC in the Western Confrence which should the club to its second Shield in three years. (Cameron Albert)

Surprise Team

FC DALLAS. Luchi Gonzalez has a revamped roster, with added speed in attack and strength in defense, but FC Dallas isn’t getting much buzz about its 2021 prospects. If Gonzalez can strike the balance between the new foreign additions and the youngsters, Dallas could really have a big year. (Ives Galarcep)

REAL SALT LAKE. RSL struggled in 2020 but should be much improved heading into this season. Freddy Juarez has Bobby Wood and Rubio Rubin to add to his attack while several young Americans will play leading roles (Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera). I expect RSL to contend for a playoff spot this season after a horrid 2020 year. (Larry Henry Jr.)

NASHVILLE SC. An honest seventh place in 2020 was a tremendous start for an expansion team who had an aggravating time trying to get its best attackers on the field at the same time. This year, that will change. Once they get that attacking spark, they will be a complete team who is capable of outlasting those in the CCL/Campeones Cup/USOC field. (Tyler Snipes)

INTER MIAMI. It’s easy to predict a wild year from Inter Miami, but lets be positive. Although they struggled last season, individuals on this Inter Miami team like Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi could be among the leagues best if they can get going under new leadership. It’s a large task but over a 34 game season, Miami has time to get comfortable before the playoffs. (Cameron Albert)