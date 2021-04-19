This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

In terms of securing a UEFA Champions League bid for next season, the tightest race in Europe can be found in Italy. With the domestic season coming to the business end, there are a whopping seven teams who cannot afford to lose in the remainder of their campaigns.

A pair of must-win contests in that race take place on Thursday to headline this week’s soccer viewing options.

Many believed that Atalanta’s recent departures would put the team at a talent deficit and the team would be bowing out of the UCL picture for a little while. Not the case though, they’re hanging tough in third place at the moment.

They will be tested greatly by a Roma side who represents the last credible face in the crowd vying for one of the top four spots. A Roma win would be the most disruptive scenario in terms of tightening up the race.

On the same day, a battle of fifth vs sixth takes place in Napoli vs Lazio.

Napoli has the potential to overtake Juventus in the coming weeks with its enviable remaining schedule, but Lazio needs to do damage now if it wants to stay alive.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

Roma vs Atalanta – A real chance for Roma to poke holes in Atalanta’s impressive campaign and ruin the finish. Napoli vs Lazio – Napoli needs a cushion. Lazio being on their heels is the reason for that. PSG vs Angers SCO – It is quarterfinal time in the Coupe de France. PSG has been vulnerable to inferior opponents this season, giving this one the possibility of some drama. Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen – Munich really has nothing left to play for with respect to its lead and time ticking away, its opponent is on the outskirts of the UCL picture though, making it a must-win. Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton – Speaking of time ticking away, nobody in the elite scene is more aware of that than Spurs boss Jose Mourinho. If he wants to keep his job, he’ll need to find a way to win out in the season’s final seven games beginning with this contest on Wednesday.

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leeds United vs Liverpool

Liga MX

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – León vs Juárez

Primera División

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Banfield vs Platense

Primera B Nacional

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Nueva Chicago vs San Martín Tucumán

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Tigre vs Deportivo Maipú

Liga MX Femenil

5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Toluca vs Santos Laguna

8 p.m. -TUDN, fuboTV– Juárez vs Puebla

Tuesday

Premier League

3 p.m. -Peacock- Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Köln vs RB Leipzig

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Arminia Bielefeld vs Schalke 04

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Santos vs Barcelona

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Táchira vs Olimpia

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Argentinos Juniors vs Nacional

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Vélez Sarsfield vs Flamengo

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sporting Cristal vs São Paulo

NWSL Challenge Cup

6 p.m. -Paramount+- NJ/NY Gotham FC vs North Carolina Courage

8:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City

Primera B Nacional

8:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Club Atlético Mitre vs Gimnasia Mendoza

EFL Championship

1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Norwich City vs Watford

Ligue 2

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Niort vs Troyes

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Grenoble Foot 38 vs Sochaux

Bundesliga 2

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Greuther Fürth vs Eintracht Braunschweig

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Metropolitanos vs Melgar

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Goianiense vs Newell’s Old Boys

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Aucas vs Athletico-PR

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– 12 de Octubre vs Rosario Central

Scottish Championship

2:05 p.m. –ESPN+ – Greenock Morton vs Hearts

Super Lig

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Fatih Karagümrük vs Göztepe

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -Peacock- Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Werder Bremen vs Mainz 05

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach

La Liga

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Osasuna vs Valencia

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Betis vs Athletic Club

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Elche vs Real Valladolid

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Villarreal

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Cádiz vs Real Madrid

Serie A

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – AC Milan vs Sassuolo

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Torino

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Juventus vs Parma

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Genoa vs Benevento

2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV– Udinese vs Cagliari

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Crotone vs Sampdoria

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Spezia vs Inter

Primeira Liga

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting CP vs Belenenses

Coupe de France

12:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– PSG vs Angers SCO

3:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– The Strongest vs Boca Juniors

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo La Guaira vs Atlético Mineiro

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Rentistas vs Racing Club

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Universitario vs Palmeiras

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente del Valle vs Defensa y Justicia

10 p.m. –fuboTV– Unión La Calera vs LDU Quito

10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– América de Cali vs Cerro Porteño

Liga MX

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Guadalajara

NWSL Challenge Cup

7 p.m. -Paramount+- Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit

10 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Portland Thorns vs OL Reign

EFL Championship

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough

Liga Nacional

5 p.m. -FOX Deportes- Marathón vs Real de Minas

7:15 p.m. -FOX Deportes- Vida vs Motagua

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Ceará vs Wilstermann

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– San Lorenzo vs Huachipato

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Torque vs Bahia

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Guabirá vs Independiente

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. -TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App- Tepatitlán vs Dorados

8:15 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Atlante vs Cancún

Russian Cup

9 a.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Akhmat Grozny vs Krylya Sovetov

12 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Lokomotiv Moskva vs CSKA Moskva

Scottish Premiership

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Hibernian vs Livingston

Super Lig

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor

Thursday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion

La Liga

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Huesca

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Granada vs Eibar

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs Celta de Vigo

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Getafe

Serie A

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Atalanta

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Lazio

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Portimonense vs Benfica

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Porto vs Vitória Guimarães

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Fluminense vs River Plate

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Nacional vs Universidad Católica

10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Junior vs Santa Fe

10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Bolívar Junior vs Santa Fe

A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Wellington Phoenix

Super Liga

2:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Midtjylland vs København

Copa Sudamericana

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Talleres Córdoba vs Emelec

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Aragua vs Lanús

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Bolívar vs Arsenal

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Grêmio vs La Equidad

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– RB Bragantino vs Deportes Tolima

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Libertad vs Palestino

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Peñarol vs Sport Huancayo

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– River Plate vs Corinthians

Liga de Expansión MX

10 p.m. -TUDN USA- Tapatío vs Tlaxcala

Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs Utrecht

Super Lig

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Alanyaspor vs Gaziantepspor