UEFA Champions League semifinals headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

The UEFA Champions League is back in action this week, with the final four contenders vying for the crown recently knocked from the head of Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the remaining favorites, and square off in the more highly-anticipated of this week’s semifinals. PSG eliminated Bayern while Manchester City has set the standard in England all season. Chelsea visits Real Madrid with a chance to capitalize on the recent slump endured by the Spanish champions, though Real Madrid’s championship pedigree can’t be overlooked.

This week’s schedule of action also features the Europa League semifinals, as well as the Concacaf Champions League, which will feature an All-MLS quarterfinal, with the Philadelphia Union taking on Atlanta United.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

THIS WEEK’S TOP 5 MATCHES TO WATCH

PSG vs Manchester City – The Champions League’s biggest favorites square off in Paris in the semifinal tone-setter. Real Madrid vs Chelsea – Los Blancos have hit a slump at a bad time, but Zinedine Zidane should have his team ready for a stiff test from the Blues. Manchester United vs Roma – The winner of the Europa League will likely come through this semifinal contest. Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union – This all-MLS CCL quarterfinal should be an open, attack-minded affair. Columbus Crew vs Monterrey – The reigning MLS Cup champions take on the Liga MX giants in a thriller.

This Week’s Soccer on TV

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -Peacock- Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Eibar vs Real Sociedad

Serie A

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Napoli

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Milan

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs Santa Clara

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Moreirense vs Porto

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pachuca vs Santos Laguna

NWSL Challenge Cup

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Racing Louisville FC vs North Carolina Courage

8:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Kansas City vs Houston Dash

Primera División

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Platense vs Aldosivi

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Gimnasia La Plata vs Newell’s Old Boys

Primera B Nacional

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Agropecuario vs Tigre

A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Newcastle Jets

Ligue 2

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Clermont vs Châteauroux

Liga MX Femenil

8 p.m. -TUDN- Tigres UANL vs Mazatlán

LigaPro

10:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Benfica II vs Penafiel

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Chelsea

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Toronto FC vs Cruz Azul

Primeira Liga

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Farense vs Portimonense

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Flamengo vs Unión La Calera

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Quito vs Vélez Sarsfield

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Mineiro vs América de Cali

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Boca Juniors vs Santos

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Internacional vs Deportivo Táchira

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Palmeiras vs Independiente del Valle

NWSL Challenge Cup

7 p.m. -Paramount+- Washington Spirit vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

10 p.m. -Paramount+- OL Reign vs Chicago Red Stars

A-League

5:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

EFL Championship

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Rotherham United

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Bahia vs Guabirá

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Arsenal vs Ceará

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Huachipato vs 12 de Octubre

Liga de Expansión MX

1 p.m. -TUDN.com- Atlante vs Celaya

6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Tepatitlán vs Cimarrones de Sonora

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– PSG vs Manchester City

La Liga

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Real Valladolid

CONCACAF Champions League

8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Columbus Crew vs Monterrey

10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Portland Timbers vs América

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Nacional vs Atlético Nacional

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Defensa y Justicia vs Universitario

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Cerro Porteño vs Deportivo La Guaira

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– River Plate vs Junior

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Santa Fe vs Fluminense

10 p.m. –fuboTV– Olimpia vs Always Ready

10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs The Strongest

A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Athletico-PR vs Metropolitanos

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Melgar vs Aucas

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Emelec vs RB Bragantino

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Rosario Central vs San Lorenzo

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportes Tolima vs Talleres Córdoba

CAF Confederation Cup

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Pyramids FC vs Namungo

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Raja Casablanca vs Nkana

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Enyimba vs Orlando Pirates

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Etoile du Sahel vs Salitas

Super Lig

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Göztepe vs Trabzonspor

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Rizespor vs Beşiktaş

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Konyaspor

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. -Paramount+, fuboTV, Galavision – Villarreal vs Arsenal

3 p.m. -Paramount +, fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Manchester United vs Roma

La Liga

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Granada

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Racing Club vs Sporting Cristal

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Universidad Católica vs Argentinos Juniors

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– São Paulo vs Rentistas

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético San Luis vs Pachuca

A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets

Bundesliga 2

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hamburger SV vs Karlsruher SC

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Corinthians vs Peñarol

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Wilstermann vs Bolívar

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Sport Huancayo vs River Plate

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Lanús vs Grêmio

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Tapatío vs Mineros de Zacatecas

Super Lig

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Alanyaspor vs Fenerbahçe