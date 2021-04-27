UEFA Champions League semifinals headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

The UEFA Champions League is back in action this week, with the final four contenders vying for the crown recently knocked from the head of Bayern Munich.
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the remaining favorites, and square off in the more highly-anticipated of this week’s semifinals. PSG eliminated Bayern while Manchester City has set the standard in England all season. Chelsea visits Real Madrid with a chance to capitalize on the recent slump endured by the Spanish champions, though Real Madrid’s championship pedigree can’t be overlooked.
This week’s schedule of action also features the Europa League semifinals, as well as the Concacaf Champions League, which will feature an All-MLS quarterfinal, with the Philadelphia Union taking on Atlanta United.
Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:
THIS WEEK’S TOP 5 MATCHES TO WATCH
- PSG vs Manchester City – The Champions League’s biggest favorites square off in Paris in the semifinal tone-setter.
- Real Madrid vs Chelsea – Los Blancos have hit a slump at a bad time, but Zinedine Zidane should have his team ready for a stiff test from the Blues.
- Manchester United vs Roma – The winner of the Europa League will likely come through this semifinal contest.
- Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union – This all-MLS CCL quarterfinal should be an open, attack-minded affair.
- Columbus Crew vs Monterrey – The reigning MLS Cup champions take on the Liga MX giants in a thriller.
This Week’s Soccer on TV
Monday
Premier League
3 p.m. -Peacock- Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Eibar vs Real Sociedad
Serie A
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Napoli
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Milan
Primeira Liga
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs Santa Clara
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Moreirense vs Porto
Liga MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pachuca vs Santos Laguna
NWSL Challenge Cup
6 p.m. -Paramount+- Racing Louisville FC vs North Carolina Courage
8:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Kansas City vs Houston Dash
Primera División
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Platense vs Aldosivi
5 p.m. –fuboTV– Gimnasia La Plata vs Newell’s Old Boys
Primera B Nacional
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Agropecuario vs Tigre
A-League
5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Newcastle Jets
Ligue 2
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Clermont vs Châteauroux
Liga MX Femenil
8 p.m. -TUDN- Tigres UANL vs Mazatlán
LigaPro
10:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Benfica II vs Penafiel
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Chelsea
CONCACAF Champions League
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union
10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Toronto FC vs Cruz Azul
Primeira Liga
4:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Farense vs Portimonense
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Flamengo vs Unión La Calera
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Quito vs Vélez Sarsfield
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Mineiro vs América de Cali
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Boca Juniors vs Santos
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Internacional vs Deportivo Táchira
8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Palmeiras vs Independiente del Valle
NWSL Challenge Cup
7 p.m. -Paramount+- Washington Spirit vs NJ/NY Gotham FC
10 p.m. -Paramount+- OL Reign vs Chicago Red Stars
A-League
5:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory
EFL Championship
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Rotherham United
Copa Sudamericana
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Bahia vs Guabirá
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Arsenal vs Ceará
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Huachipato vs 12 de Octubre
Liga de Expansión MX
1 p.m. -TUDN.com- Atlante vs Celaya
6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Tepatitlán vs Cimarrones de Sonora
Wednesday
UEFA Champions League
3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– PSG vs Manchester City
La Liga
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Real Valladolid
CONCACAF Champions League
8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Columbus Crew vs Monterrey
10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Portland Timbers vs América
Copa Libertadores
6 p.m. –fuboTV– Nacional vs Atlético Nacional
6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Defensa y Justicia vs Universitario
6 p.m. –fuboTV– Cerro Porteño vs Deportivo La Guaira
8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– River Plate vs Junior
8 p.m. –fuboTV– Santa Fe vs Fluminense
10 p.m. –fuboTV– Olimpia vs Always Ready
10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs The Strongest
A-League
5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar
Copa Sudamericana
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Athletico-PR vs Metropolitanos
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Melgar vs Aucas
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Emelec vs RB Bragantino
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Rosario Central vs San Lorenzo
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportes Tolima vs Talleres Córdoba
CAF Confederation Cup
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Pyramids FC vs Namungo
5 p.m. –fuboTV– Raja Casablanca vs Nkana
5 p.m. –fuboTV– Enyimba vs Orlando Pirates
5 p.m. –fuboTV– Etoile du Sahel vs Salitas
Super Lig
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Göztepe vs Trabzonspor
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Rizespor vs Beşiktaş
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Konyaspor
Thursday
UEFA Europa League
3 p.m. -Paramount+, fuboTV, Galavision – Villarreal vs Arsenal
3 p.m. -Paramount +, fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Manchester United vs Roma
La Liga
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Granada
Copa Libertadores
6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Racing Club vs Sporting Cristal
6 p.m. –fuboTV– Universidad Católica vs Argentinos Juniors
8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– São Paulo vs Rentistas
Liga MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético San Luis vs Pachuca
A-League
5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets
Bundesliga 2
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hamburger SV vs Karlsruher SC
Copa Sudamericana
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Corinthians vs Peñarol
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Wilstermann vs Bolívar
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Sport Huancayo vs River Plate
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Lanús vs Grêmio
Liga de Expansión MX
6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Tapatío vs Mineros de Zacatecas
Super Lig
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Alanyaspor vs Fenerbahçe
