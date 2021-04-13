Morgan, Rapinoe propel USWNT to friendly win over France

The U.S. Women’s National Team started fast in its second April friendly on Tuesday in Le Havre, rebounding from a lackluster draw with Sweden over the weekend.

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan each scored goals as Vlatko Andonovski’s side earned a 2-0 victory over Les Bleus. It was a better overall performance from the Americans, who closed their April schedule on a positive note.

Morgan started strong for the USWNT, winning a foul in the box in the fourth minute and giving the Americans an early chance to take a lead. Rapinoe stepped up and slotted home from the spot for her second penalty kick goal in the past four days.

OH MEGAN RAPINNNNNNOOOOE! 🎶 We love this song 😊@mPinoe from the spot for her 7th goal in 7 games this year. pic.twitter.com/pomvsyJ20s — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) April 13, 2021

Not long after kickstarting the action, Morgan was at it again, this time calling her own number in front of goal. Christen Press played a through ball upfield and Morgan rifled home a right-footed shot into the bottom-left corner for a 2-0 USWNT lead.

Right foot or left foot, @alexmorgan13 gets it done 😤 Buries it for 7th career goal against Les Bleues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/djZwazVD0D — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) April 13, 2021

It was Morgan’s 109th career international goal for the USWNT.

Crystal Dunn and Rapinoe each had efforts saved by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin later in the half, keeping the deficit at only two for the French.

Despite more possession after halftime, the hosts could not get anything going, settling for only one shot on goal in the entire match. Alyssa Naeher was rarely troubled, earning the clean sheet, while Abby Dahlkemper and Becky Sauerbrunn solidified the backline once again.

The Americans will return to the United States as players resume their domestic schedules with their respective clubs.