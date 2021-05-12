Aaronson, Marsch clinch Austrian Bundesliga title to cap domestic double

Brenden Aaronson and Jesse Marsch have formed quite the bond at Austrian powerhouse Red Bull Salzburg and the American duo capped off an impressive league season by winning the Bundesliga title.

Red Bull Salzburg capped off a domestic double for a second-straight season, downing Rapid Vienna 2-0 on Wednesday. For Marsch, it ends his tenure as Salzburg manager with four trophies in two seasons while Aaronson picks up his first league title as a European player.

Patson Daka continued his strong season for the Austrian giants, netting two goals in the shutout win. Daka’s first came in the 33rd minute, deflecting off a Rapid defender and going in.

Daka clinched the victory in the 56th minute, curling home a right-footed shot into the bottom corner. It was his 33rd goal of the season across all competitions for Marsch’s team.

Aaronson is the first U.S. Men’s National Team player to win the Austrian Bundesliga and sealed his first season in Europe in style. The New Jersey native has seven goals and three assists in 23 combined appearances for Salzburg and still has two more league matches left to play in this season.

Marsch will be in charge for the final two matches of the season leaving for Germany to take over as manager of RB Leipzig.